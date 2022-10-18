Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
UK Agency Orders Meta To Sell Giphy
Tech conglomerate Meta will lose its grip on at least one app it has taken over: Giphy. The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority rejected Meta’s appeal where it argued that gifs, and by extension Giphy, are too uncool to have a standalone app. The CMA (metaphorically) responded with a gif from The Office of Michael repeated shouting “no.”
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app
Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is hiring a professional TikTok watcher to scroll the app for 12 hours total over the span of three days. Here's what the job entails.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting today to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp Call Links Are Now Widely Available
WhatsApp is widely rolling out Call Links. Announced last month, the new feature makes joining or starting group calls on the app easy. It lets you create shareable links to calls, letting others join the call by clicking the link. You may have seen something similar with videoconferencing tools like Google Meet and Zoom.
tipranks.com
Amazon Could Face a $1 Billion Lawsuit in the UK
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be facing a $1 billion class-action lawsuit in the UK, according to a CNBC report. The report stated that the tech giant has been alleged of using a “secretive” algorithm to assert its leading position in e-commerce. According to the report, the suit is...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Papayas float above rising seas
Farmers in low-lying regions of Bangladesh are braving rising sea levels by cultivating their crops aboard hand-woven rafts. Faced with inhospitable growing conditions that could threaten their livelihoods, they are adapting to a climate of surging swamp waters by reviving a relic of the country’s past, according to Reuters.
Former CBS News Reporter Lara Logan Goes Full Q-Anon: ‘Global Cabal’ of the UN Will ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’ (Video)
She has the conspiracy theory rhetoric down pat in a Newsmax interview
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Reclaims Most In-Demand New Show Title | Chart
Netflix's "Dahmer" falls to No. 2 on this week's list after a 27% drop in demand
ohmymag.co.uk
Android and iOS users warned to delete 400 malicious apps that steal login details
If you have an Android or iPhone, you should take inventory of your apps to ensure you don’t have any of the over 400 malicious apps linked to a massive data hack. Facebook issued the alert after discovering that some apps have been stealing private logins from smartphone users like yourself.
DuckDuckGo Takes Shot At Google's Incognito Mode As It Launches New Browser
DuckDuckGo has debuted into the desktop browsing ecosystem with a new web browser as an open beta test. What Happened: DuckDuckGo on Tuesday rolled out a new web browser with built-in protections for Mac and said that beta to make the Internet “less creepy and less cluttered.”. It subsequently...
Lettuce Outlasts Resigned UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in Viral Video
Liz Truss’s short-lived stint as U.K. prime minister had no salad days. As the embattled leader resigned Thursday, fans of a head of lettuce that had become a caricature of her flailing administration celebrated – and some even called for the iceberg to take power. “We don’t have...
Microsoft is planning to expand into mobile markets by developing its own app store
Microsoft is hoping the Activision Blizzard deal will help its efforts
daystech.org
Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of latest lock display widgets that can be utilized on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer variations. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google formally rolled out its lock display widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can present customers with intuitive info and shortcuts to a few of Google’s hottest apps.
CNET
Microsoft's Xbox Mobile Gaming Store Rising as Apple, Google Competitor
Microsoft is creating an Xbox mobile store to take on Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, it revealed in filings with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and previously reported on by The Verge. It comes as the agency investigates Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which the company says will help fill out its upcoming Xbox Mobile Platform.
daystech.org
YouTube Music rolls out iOS 16 lock screen widget ‘Recently Played’ • TechCrunch
There is a 2×1 widget that options the title of the tune, album, artist, playlist or tune radio. The 1×1 widget exhibits the tune title, and much like YouTube Music’s homescreen widget, customers can click on on the widget to begin the audio. To add the brand...
Netflix Co-CEO Defends One-Week Theatrical Rollout for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel: ‘We Make Our Movies for Our Members’
"I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz," Ted Sarandos says on Tuesday's earnings interview
To Counter iPhone Popularity, Google Reportedly Doubling Down On Investment In Its Own Hardware
The popularity of Apple Inc.'s NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones among smartphone users is reportedly worrying Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google to such an extent that the tech giant is thinking of taking a big gamble. What Happened: Google is planning to double down on its hardware, including its Pixel phones. It...
Anita Hill’s Hollywood Commission Launches New Survey to Address Abuses of Power in Film and TV
The Hollywood Commission, the research and advocacy organization chaired by Anita Hill and founded by board members Kathleen Kennedy and Nina Shaw, launched its second entertainment industry survey on Thursday. The survey is designed to probe and address the culture of abuse and power disparity throughout the film and TV industry.
