UK Agency Orders Meta To Sell Giphy

Tech conglomerate Meta will lose its grip on at least one app it has taken over: Giphy. The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority rejected Meta’s appeal where it argued that gifs, and by extension Giphy, are too uncool to have a standalone app. The CMA (metaphorically) responded with a gif from The Office of Michael repeated shouting “no.”
WhatsApp Call Links Are Now Widely Available

WhatsApp is widely rolling out Call Links. Announced last month, the new feature makes joining or starting group calls on the app easy. It lets you create shareable links to calls, letting others join the call by clicking the link. You may have seen something similar with videoconferencing tools like Google Meet and Zoom.
Amazon Could Face a $1 Billion Lawsuit in the UK

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be facing a $1 billion class-action lawsuit in the UK, according to a CNBC report. The report stated that the tech giant has been alleged of using a “secretive” algorithm to assert its leading position in e-commerce. According to the report, the suit is...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Papayas float above rising seas

Farmers in low-lying regions of Bangladesh are braving rising sea levels by cultivating their crops aboard hand-woven rafts. Faced with inhospitable growing conditions that could threaten their livelihoods, they are adapting to a climate of surging swamp waters by reviving a relic of the country’s past, according to Reuters.
Android and iOS users warned to delete 400 malicious apps that steal login details

If you have an Android or iPhone, you should take inventory of your apps to ensure you don’t have any of the over 400 malicious apps linked to a massive data hack. Facebook issued the alert after discovering that some apps have been stealing private logins from smartphone users like yourself.
Lettuce Outlasts Resigned UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in Viral Video

Liz Truss’s short-lived stint as U.K. prime minister had no salad days. As the embattled leader resigned Thursday, fans of a head of lettuce that had become a caricature of her flailing administration celebrated – and some even called for the iceberg to take power. “We don’t have...
Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of latest lock display widgets that can be utilized on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer variations. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google formally rolled out its lock display widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can present customers with intuitive info and shortcuts to a few of Google’s hottest apps.
Microsoft's Xbox Mobile Gaming Store Rising as Apple, Google Competitor

Microsoft is creating an Xbox mobile store to take on Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, it revealed in filings with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and previously reported on by The Verge. It comes as the agency investigates Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which the company says will help fill out its upcoming Xbox Mobile Platform.
