Hamilton, Jones Celebrated With ACC’s UNITE Award
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton, and former women’s basketball standout Morgan M. Jones have been honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference as recipients of the 2022 ACC UNITE Award. The award was created in 2021 to celebrate individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the areas of racial and social justice. The UNITE Award is an initiative of the ACC’s Committee for Racial and Social Justice (CORE – Champions of Racial Equity).
Soccer Hosts No. 2 North Carolina in Prime Time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (10-1-2) hosts No. 2 North Carolina (12-3) on Thursday, October 20 at 8 PM on the ACC Network. The Seminoles are coming off a 5-1 win over No. 12 Duke on Thursday, October 13. Jenna Nighswonger had a career-high tying three assists and Jody Brown had a career-high tying two goals.
⚾️: 2023 Schedule Announced
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The college baseball season inches closer as new Florida State head coach Link Jarrett announced the 2023 schedule for the Seminoles Wednesday morning. The 55-game slate includes 31 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 25 total games against 2022 NCAA regional teams. Season tickets are...
Volleyball Returns Home to Face Virginia Tech and Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (12-7, 4-4) returns to Tully Gym this Friday and Sunday for matches against Virginia Tech (9-10, 2-6) and Wake Forest (12-7, 4-4). Friday’s match against the Hokies will begin at 6:30 p.m. while Sunday’s match will begin at 1 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
M. Basketball: FSU Picked To Finish Fifth in ACC
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State, which returns its top two and three of its top six scorers from last season, has been selected to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball standings for the upcoming 2022-23 season by the attending media at the ACC Tip Off in Charlotte. It marks the fourth consecutive season the Seminoles have been selected to finish in fifth place or better in the final standings of the nation’s top basketball conference.
