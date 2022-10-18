TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State, which returns its top two and three of its top six scorers from last season, has been selected to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball standings for the upcoming 2022-23 season by the attending media at the ACC Tip Off in Charlotte. It marks the fourth consecutive season the Seminoles have been selected to finish in fifth place or better in the final standings of the nation’s top basketball conference.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO