Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin Earnings Drive U.S. Stock Rally
U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam. Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.07% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 Software Superstars for 2023 With 30% to 150% Upside Potential
There is potential for more market downside, so this may hardly seem like the time to get aggressive on technology. However, for investors looking to buy while there is "blood in the streets," here are six top software stocks that Goldman Sachs likes for a market recovery.
Benzinga
US Stock Futures Surge Following Monday's Rally; Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 550 points in the previous session following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Data on industrial production for September will...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and others
(CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
Goldman Sachs CEO sees 'good chance' of US recession in 2023
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned on Tuesday there is a "good chance" the U.S. economy tumbles into a recession hours after the bank confirmed a broad reshuffling in how it is organized. Solomon delivered the grim prediction shortly after the Wall Street firm delivered third-quarter earnings results that showed...
Tesla is at a 'fork in the road' as EV competition heats up. Here's what the company's 3rd-quarter earnings have to show to woo investors, according to Wedbush.
"For Musk the clock has struck midnight for the Street to stop the excuses and noise... now is the time to execute," Wedbush said.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
TheStreet's Market Open: UK PM Resigns, Tesla Slumps on Earnings - Watch Live
Here's what to watch during Thursday trading following the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and disappointing earnings from Tesla.
Goldman, Lockheed results buoy Wall Street
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a weak earnings season.
invezz.com
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
U.S. stocks price in recession risk more than other assets, says Citi
Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. equities have priced in the most recession risk compared with other assets, Citigroup researchers said, warning that was not enough as further losses loom in the wake of an "unusual" time for economies.
Clayton News Daily
Key US bond yield hits highest level since June 2008
More bad news for anyone looking to buy a home: The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield rose to about 4.23% Thursday afternoon, the highest level since June 2008. Mortgage rates, which are now hovering just below 7%, tend to move in lockstep with the 10-year yield. Many market experts believe...
msn.com
After chip equipment maker ASML hikes outlook, Lam Research stock rises ahead of own earnings report
Lam Research Corp. shares rose ahead of the company’s scheduled earnings report Wednesday, following a beat-and-raise quarter from Dutch rival ASML Holding NV that raised all boats in the sector. Chipmaking-equipment supplier Lam saw shares rise as much as 3% Wednesday as American depositary receipts of ASML rallied as...
Clayton News Daily
Quick and stealthy 'Scrabble variants' are poised to drive a winter Covid-19 surge
A flurry of new Covid-19 variants appears to be gaining traction globally, raising fears of a winter surge. In the United States, these are BQ.1, BQ.1.1, BF.7, BA.4.6, BA.2.75 and BA.2.75.2. In other countries, the recombinant variant XBB has been rising quickly and appears to be fueling a new wave of cases in Singapore. Cases are also rising in Europe and the UK, where these variants have taken hold.
Comments / 0