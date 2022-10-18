Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System has started a venture capital arm to support early-stage startups and invest alongside other healthcare venture funds. Northeast Georgia Health Ventures launched Oct. 19 in partnership with Prinnovo, which helps smaller health systems create venture capital companies. The four-hospital chain will collaborate with startups to co-create, pilot and scale their solutions, which will then be considered by Northeast Georgia Health Ventures or their partners for investment.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO