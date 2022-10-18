Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
IT job openings at Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech
The top EHR companies are constantly looking to add IT talent to their teams. Editor’s Note: The job listing information is compiled from company websites. IT job openings at Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech:. Epic has 34 open IT positions, including open roles as a senior network security engineer,...
Oracle Cerner, Validic partner on remote patient monitoring
Validic, a digital health company, is partnering with Oracle Cerner to bring Validic’s remote patient monitoring technology to Oracle Cerner clients. Validic's technology can directly integrate into Oracle Cerner’s EHR system, and the company aims to provide remote monitoring technology that improves patient care without placing an extra burden on staff, according to an Oct. 21 Validic news release.
MercyOne restoring EHRs, payroll systems after CommonSpirit cyberattack
West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne started restoring its EHR and payroll systems weeks after a ransomware attack began immobilizing the IT networks of its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to provide the highest quality care to patients in our medical centers and clinics," the health system...
Georgia health system launches venture capital arm
Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System has started a venture capital arm to support early-stage startups and invest alongside other healthcare venture funds. Northeast Georgia Health Ventures launched Oct. 19 in partnership with Prinnovo, which helps smaller health systems create venture capital companies. The four-hospital chain will collaborate with startups to co-create, pilot and scale their solutions, which will then be considered by Northeast Georgia Health Ventures or their partners for investment.
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
How AI and automation can increase OR utilization and reenergize your staff
Cumbersome manual scheduling processes for operating rooms (ORs) and surgeons' fears of not having enough OR time often lead to hoarding block time, which results in underutilization of the OR and lost revenue. By using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation, perioperative services can identify and incentivize earlier...
Once federal funds run out, Pfizer's vaccine may cost $110 per dose
With federal COVID-19 funds dwindling, Pfizer's vaccine may cost between $110 and $130 per dose once it is sold commercially, a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in an Oct. 20 report. The vaccinemaker is still in discussions with insurance companies, but it expects the commercial rollout to happen...
CMS unveils 340B hospital payment plan after court battle
CMS will pay 340B hospitals at average sales price plus 6 percent — rather than average sales price minus 22.5 percent — for all calendar year 2022 drug claims with modifier "JG," the American Hospital Association said Oct. 20. The announcement comes after a federal judge ruled Sept....
Hospitals continue to battle margins amid rising costs, flat revenues: 5 findings
More than half of hospitals and health systems are seeing margins hover above zero as expenses increase and revenue remains flat, according to an October report from Strata Decision Technology, a healthcare analytics company. Five findings:. 1. Total operating margins among the more than 1,100 hospitals analyzed are down compared...
Office of Inspector General urges CMS to evaluate home-based telehealth
The HHS Office of Inspector General urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to evaluate how the use of telehealth affected the quality of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Oct. 18 report to the Department of Health and Human Service, the OIG surveyed 400 home health...
HCA cut contract labor costs 19% in Q3
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw a 19 percent reduction in contract labor costs in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter, CFO Bill Rutherford said on an Oct. 21 earnings call with investors. The reduction meant that the 182-hospital, for-profit health system was able to absorb much...
Crawford Memorial Hospital's CFO ranks his 6 biggest challenges
Many financial experts are projecting a recession next year, which would likely compound the economic challenges many hospitals and health systems face. Al White, CFO of Crawford Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed nonprofit acute care facility in Robinson, Ill., told Becker's Hospital Review the six biggest challenges his organization is facing today:
