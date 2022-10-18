ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named to AP midseason All-America team

Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer is a midseason All-American, according to the Associated Press. The AP named Baringer to its midseason All-America team on Tuesday. He was the only Spartan to make the list. Baringer leads the FBS in average yards per punt at 51.4 yards per punt....

