Table of Contents Is Metal Detecting a Good Hobby? What’s In the Box Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Features Using the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Here’s What We Found in Massachusetts Here’s What We Found in California The Verdict: Should You Buy the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro The older I get, the more dadly I become. It’s probably inevitable, and some of you reading this might be able to relate all too well. But one dadderism I’ve picked up in the last few years is the unusual fascination of metal detecting. Though I have no children, I thought I might fill that “void’ by asking for a...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO