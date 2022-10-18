Read full article on original website
The science of how plants register trauma includes a precursor to the calcium wave
Longstanding theories of how plants rely on calcium waves to respond systemically to wounding and other stresses have been given fresh perspective. John Innes Center researchers have shown that calcium waves are not a primary response, but rather they are a secondary response to a wave of amino acids released from the wound.
Can serpentinite dehydration release sulfate-rich fluids into sub-arc mantle?
Serpentinite dehydration is essential for water recycling in subduction zones, the released fluids are considered to be a critical component in the oxidation of the sub-arc mantle. However, whether the serpentinite-derived fluids are oxidized or reduced remains hotly debated. A research team led by Prof. Zeng Zhigang from the Institute...
Confining classical and quantum waves with crystals
In the journal Physical Review Letters, a team of researchers from the University of Twente describes how any kind of wave, whether quantum or classical, is confined in any kind of crystal. The results will notably boost efficient new integrated circuits that steer information encoded in tiny light pulses through smart cities.
Speeding up DNA computation with liquid droplets
Recent studies have shown that liquid-liquid phase separation—akin to how oil droplets form in water—leads to formation of diverse types of membraneless organelles, such as stress granules and nucleoli, in living cells. These organelles, also called biomolecular condensates, are liquid droplets performing specific cellular functions including gene regulation and stress response.
Marine protected areas combat the effects of climate change
Marine protected areas (MPAs) are one of the solutions being put forward to help adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. To demonstrate their effectiveness, scientists from CRIOBE (CNRS/École Pratique des Hautes Etudes/UPVD), as part of an international team, analyzed 22,403 research articles on MPAs. Their results...
Are you a mosquito magnet? It may be because of your smell, new study suggests
Do you ever feel as if mosquitoes are always biting you and seem to target you? It may be because of your smell, a new study says. Mosquitoes are one of the most dangerous creatures on the planet, contributing to the spread of deadly diseases like malaria, which kills hundreds of thousands of humans every year. There are even mosquitoes that "prefer to bite people."
Sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper
A research group led by Prof. Seung Hwan Ko from the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering in Seoul National University has developed new technology for sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper. The environment and food safety are worldwide issues in the food industry....
Antibiotic resistance testing no longer impeded by time
Significant time is needed to determine the drug susceptibility profile of a bacterial infection. Now, researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and collaborating partners have published reports on a technology that will dramatically speed up this otherwise slow process and possibly help save lives. The CDC states that...
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Researchers determine tire particles can impact fresh water
Ever wonder what happens to the rubber tread that wears off a vehicle's tires?. New modeling by UBC Okanagan researchers suggests an increasing amount of microplastics—fragments from tires and roadways—are ending up in lakes and streams. The UBCO School of Engineering researchers developed a conceptual framework to examine...
Three decades in the Arctic affirm the need for long-term monitoring
Temperatures are increasing in the Arctic at more than double that of the global average. Shrubs are getting bigger. Plant populations are changing. Animals are changing their diets. We know this because scientists from every Arctic country in Europe, Asia and North America have been working together for 30 years,...
Study finds effect of Earth's orbit on ancient microorganisms
Curtin University researchers studying molecular fossils or "biomarkers" from deep beneath the Chicxulub impact crater have found evidence of how microorganisms changed in response to fluctuations in the Earth's climate, offering clues about how the planet and life forms may respond to climate change in our modern world. Lead author,...
How to 3D print the fossils of the great museums of the world
Doug Boyer was a hit at his daughter's kindergarten show and tell. The associate professor of Evolutionary Anthropology came armed with a life-sized, 3D-printed vertebra belonging to the world's largest living snake, the green anaconda (Eunectes murinus). Once the students were done oohing and aahing over the plum-sized bone replica, he pulled a second vertebra, ten times larger than the anaconda's, out of his bag. It was a life-sized replica of a vertebra belonging to Titanoboa, a snake that went extinct around 60 million years ago.
10 Companion Plants You Should Grow Next To Cucumbers In Your Garden
If you're having trouble growing healthy cucumber plants, refer to these ten companions with which your cucumbers will form beneficial relationships.
The secret behind spectacular blooms in world's driest desert
The Atacama desert, which stretches for approximately 1,600 km along the western coast of the cone of South America, is the driest place on Earth. Some weather stations there have never recorded rainfall throughout their existence. But it's far from barren: many species live here that occur nowhere else, adapted to its extreme conditions.
Embedding iron oxide into liposome bilayer to trigger ferroptosis
Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent regulated cell death process driven by excessive lipid peroxides and membrane injury, can enhance cancer vulnerability to chemotherapy. Lipid peroxidation of unsaturated lipids (UL) in biological membranes is a key to inducing ferroptosis. However, there is a significant thermodynamic barrier for hydrophilic polar nonelectrolytes (e.g., hydrogen peroxide...
The early evolution of successful twig mimicry in insects
Twig mimicry is most common and diversified in Phasmatodea (stick and leaf insects), a group of iconic models for understanding the evolution of camouflage and mimicry among insects. Extant stick and leaf insects exhibit a wide array of exaggerated morphologies mimicking twigs, bark, fresh or dried leaves, ferns, and even moss. However, the fossil record of Phasmatodea is relatively sparse, and the most ancient stick insects from 100 million years ago lack obvious characteristics relating to the familiar twig mimicry of the extant groups.
Fully mature hair follicles grown in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
Grapevines may only need help to survive heavy spotted lanternfly infestations
While heavy infestations of spotted lanternfly on grapevines—especially in successive years—can result in their demise, most vines may be able to survive lighter infestations with few ill effects. That conclusion—reached by a team of PennState researchers who conducted a new study of the invasive planthopper's effect on grapevine...
New covalent organic framework material accelerates solar fuel generation
Two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (2D COFs) are a new class of organic semiconductors, and have recently demonstrated great potential for solar fuel production. They are generally formed from the ordered π-π stacking of molecular layers, and usually possess periodic columnar π-arrays that can facilitate the interlayer charge transfer.
