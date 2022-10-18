Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO