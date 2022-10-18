Read full article on original website
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.
Yankees vs. Astros: TV channel, prediction, time, ALCS Game 3 starting pitchers, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday afternoon. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-0 margin, having taken both games in Houston to begin the series. The winner will advance to the World Series, where they'll play either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres.
Harper's HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper broke up the Phillies postseason party on the mound and directed his team to where the true revelry was about to begin for the National League champs. “C’mon, let’s go inside! Let’s go!” he ordered. With that, Harper walked toward the dugout and raised his arms in jubilation to the soundtrack of Phillies fans screaming “MV3! MV3! ” The Phillies scrambled inside for the Broad Street Bubbly that awaited in the clubhouse. Harper made the scene possible because he rose to the moment Philly demanded of him from the time he signed the richest free-agent deal in baseball history. Harper has made the monumental feat of hitting a baseball look so easy in the postseason and with the NL pennant at stake, he delivered with the defining moment of his four-year Philadelphia career.
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Two doubles in Game 3 win
Stott went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored during Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. Stott entered Game 3 only 2-for-19 in the postseason with one extra-base hit, but he was able to smack two doubles in his first two at bats against Joe Musgrove. After his double in the fourth inning, he was plated by a Jean Segura single to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and they would hold on for the crucial victory. Stott, a 25-year-old rookie, played in 127 games during the regular season, and he is gaining valuable experience in the postseason while being able to contribute for his team.
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
The Yankees are once again being exposed by the Astros; here's how organizational failures led them here
NEW YORK -- Barring a legendary, done-only-once-before-in-the-history-of-baseball kinda comeback, the New York Yankees will be sent home for the winter by the Houston Astros at some point in the next four days. The Astros won Game 3 of the ALCS Saturday night and hold a commanding 3-0 series lead. One more win and they'll clinch their fourth AL pennant in the last six years.
MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Bruce Bochy; John Schneider, Rob Thomson get new deals
Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
Surprising Giants not expected to be active participants as trade deadline looms
The New York Giants are 5-1 for the first time since 2009, and they aren't planning on switching things up now. As the trade market begins to heat up ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Giants' plan is to remain status quo for now. Sources there say they're "keeping the big picture and long-term plan in place" as they continue their surprising start to the season.
Why Phillies may struggle vs. Joe Musgrove, plus best football picks for the weekend
Hey, have you been listening to the new Taylor Swift album today? I haven't, but seemingly everybody I follow on Twitter has been, because it's all anybody is talking about. It's led me to conclude that Taylor Swift is the millennial sportswriter's answer to what Bruce Springsteen is to the boomer sportswriter. So the same young bucks who used to make fun of the old farts with their Springsteen infatuation have morphed into them and don't even realize it.
Commanders' Chase Young: Receives encouraging update
Young (knee) met with Dr. James Andrews on Sunday and received good reports, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports. Young is eligible to be activated off the PUP list this week, but coach Ron Rivera wouldn't commit to the 23-year-old returning to the field ahead of Week 8. However, Young has made good progress in his recovery recently and appears to be closing in on a return in the near future.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLCS Game 4 with Philadelphia, San Diego in high-scoring affair
The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 4 on Saturday night, and it has been wild back-and-forth affair at Citizens Bank Park. It started with a seven-run first inning that saw the starting pitchers (Philadelphia's Bailey Falter and San Diego's Mike Clevinger) combine to record two outs. The Padres led 4-3 after the first, but the scoring was not done.
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sparse usage with new team
Anderson went without a catch on one target and played 12 of 66 offensive snaps during Thursday's 42-34 victory against the Saints. It marked Anderson's second matchup with the Saints this season, but it was the former Panther's first in a Cardinals uniform following his trade to the desert earlier in the week. With Marquise Brown (foot) and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve, Anderson mixed into the receiving corps behind DeAndre Hopkins (61 plays), Rondale Moore (59) and Greg Dortch (35) and ahead of A.J. Green (DNP). As he grows more accustomed to the playbook, Anderson may be able to usurp Dortch in the pecking order, but until he does his output may be sporadic or even nonexistent.
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Phillies, Astros eyeing pennants on Sunday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both have the chance to advance to the World Series. The Phillies take a 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia can win its first NL pennant since 2009 with a win on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. On Sunday night, the Yankees will try to keep their season alive against the Astros. Houston shut out New York on Saturday to take a 3-0 ALCS lead, and the Astros are a perfect 6-0 so far in the postseason.
Kyler Murray on argument with Kliff Kingsbury during Saints-Cardinals: I was just telling him to 'chill out'
The Arizona Cardinals got themselves a win on Thursday Night Football thanks to a big, game-changing series of plays toward the end of the second quarter. But the victory did not come without controversy. Just before the Cards ripped off a stretch where they scored three touchdowns in less than...
