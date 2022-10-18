Read full article on original website
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
A Twitch streamer caught the moment an older couple won $10,000 on slot machines
Streamer LasVegasVP explained to the couple they'd just won $10,000.
iWildCasino Review 2022: Is It a Safe Casino Site?
Established in 2021 and operated by Altacore N.V., iWildCasino is a brand new addition to the iGaming industry that is making massive noises, attracting gambling masses from different parts of the world. The online casino holds a strong e-gaming license under the Curacao government. It uses top-notch security measures that ensure the safety of the clients’ personal and financial information. However, read our iWildCasino review further and know about the platform in detail.
Meta Announces Updated Headset and Animation
Mark Zuckerberg announced a new Quest Pro VR Headset last week at a Meta Connect conference. The Quest Pro has a $1,499 retail price and features updated animation, including legs, which Zuckerberg said “was the most requested feature.”. Along with legs, Metaverse avatars now have the ability to portray...
