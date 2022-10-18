ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children

A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
parentherald.com

How Parenting Twins Presents a Multitude of Joys and Challenges

As a parent, you are expected to be prepared physically, mentally, and financially. Being a parent of a single child at birth can be exciting and scary at the same time. But, what if you become a parent of multiples?. Kids who are born as part of higher-order births can...
PopSugar

How This Mom Is Adjusting From 1 Child to 2, With Tips For Other Working Parents

While having your first child is obviously life-changing, many moms would say having a second child is arguably even more of a shift. Managing home life and work life with a growing family is challenging to say the least, but none of us are in it alone. This is something that Julianna Simmons, a Cuban American higher-education professional and influencer, is all about advocating for.
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
parentherald.com

How Many Parents Are Having a Hard Time Naming Daughters Than Sons

Giving names can be thrilling and intimidating for parents. Choosing a name is one of the first high-stakes decisions a parent can make. This could make or break the child in the future. So, parents should be mindful when making names for their kids. Research shows that naming their sons is retained by tradition for it sticks to cultural value, as per The Conversation.
romper.com

Why Do Toddlers Stand On Their Heads?

The world of toddlerhood is a fascinating one. People frequently tell me that they could watch my toddler explore the world all day long, so insatiable is his curiosity — not to mention that contagious joy we all want to soak up. But little kids do some pretty baffling things, and half the time I have no idea why. For instance, what does it mean when a toddler stands on their head? It seems they would rather see the sights upside down from between their legs than they would right side up like a normal human being. What gives?
MedicalXpress

Strict or neglectful parents tend to have heavier kids

The effects of different parenting styles on children's weight have been determined—and indicate parental warmth is key to a healthy weight, the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne (18–22 October, the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation) will hear. The analysis of data on more than 10,000...
macaronikid.com

Mindful Parenting with Mel

Do you keep running lists of all the things that you think you should be doing? You know, that list in your head about all the “right” ways to do things. The list of things that you think you need to do to finally be a good parent, spouse, partner, friend, daughter, employee, or more.
parentherald.com

Flying With a Baby or Child: Everything Parents Need To Know

Truthfully, air travel is not suggested for infants younger than seven days of age due to cabin pressure in an airplane. The pressure constantly changes, and newborn babies' systems may find it hard to adjust. Although airlines have different policies regarding the age of air travel, it's best to check before making any plans. If the baby is younger than seven days and must travel by air, consider talking to your doctor first.
parentherald.com

How Dads Can Support Moms During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a time of excitement, change, and a lot of uncertainty. A new mother will need extra support and help in the weeks and months following delivery. The first few weeks are a time for bonding and healing, so other daily and household tasks fall by the wayside. Fortunately,...

