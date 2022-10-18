Read full article on original website
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
A graduate’s daughter’s exuberant cheers show kids are proud of their parents, too
'Congratulations, daddy.'
parentherald.com
How Parenting Twins Presents a Multitude of Joys and Challenges
As a parent, you are expected to be prepared physically, mentally, and financially. Being a parent of a single child at birth can be exciting and scary at the same time. But, what if you become a parent of multiples?. Kids who are born as part of higher-order births can...
PopSugar
How This Mom Is Adjusting From 1 Child to 2, With Tips For Other Working Parents
While having your first child is obviously life-changing, many moms would say having a second child is arguably even more of a shift. Managing home life and work life with a growing family is challenging to say the least, but none of us are in it alone. This is something that Julianna Simmons, a Cuban American higher-education professional and influencer, is all about advocating for.
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised
A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
My Sister Is Refusing to Pay for Her Kids on Vacation—What Should I Do?
"Now her kids are 12 and 14, we had to rent a house with more bedrooms, because they have hit puberty and need their privacy, which costs more."
Woman Refusing To Care For Step Kids Left on Her Doorstep Backed Online
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
parentherald.com
How Many Parents Are Having a Hard Time Naming Daughters Than Sons
Giving names can be thrilling and intimidating for parents. Choosing a name is one of the first high-stakes decisions a parent can make. This could make or break the child in the future. So, parents should be mindful when making names for their kids. Research shows that naming their sons is retained by tradition for it sticks to cultural value, as per The Conversation.
romper.com
Why Do Toddlers Stand On Their Heads?
The world of toddlerhood is a fascinating one. People frequently tell me that they could watch my toddler explore the world all day long, so insatiable is his curiosity — not to mention that contagious joy we all want to soak up. But little kids do some pretty baffling things, and half the time I have no idea why. For instance, what does it mean when a toddler stands on their head? It seems they would rather see the sights upside down from between their legs than they would right side up like a normal human being. What gives?
MedicalXpress
Strict or neglectful parents tend to have heavier kids
The effects of different parenting styles on children's weight have been determined—and indicate parental warmth is key to a healthy weight, the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne (18–22 October, the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation) will hear. The analysis of data on more than 10,000...
macaronikid.com
Mindful Parenting with Mel
Do you keep running lists of all the things that you think you should be doing? You know, that list in your head about all the “right” ways to do things. The list of things that you think you need to do to finally be a good parent, spouse, partner, friend, daughter, employee, or more.
parentherald.com
Flying With a Baby or Child: Everything Parents Need To Know
Truthfully, air travel is not suggested for infants younger than seven days of age due to cabin pressure in an airplane. The pressure constantly changes, and newborn babies' systems may find it hard to adjust. Although airlines have different policies regarding the age of air travel, it's best to check before making any plans. If the baby is younger than seven days and must travel by air, consider talking to your doctor first.
Mums and dads reveal their very cheeky parenting tricks to sneak in a bit of peace and quiet – here’s how
MUMS and dads have revealed their parenting tricks to sneak in a bit of peace and quiet. More than six in 10 parents have hidden in a bathroom to steal a couple of minutes of peace and quiet away from the kids. The research of 1,000 mums and dads found...
Daily Iowan
UI launches program encouraging employees to explore campus
The University of Iowa launched a new pilot program, Discover Your University, to allow faculty and staff to explore campus that they don’t get to visit during a normal workday. On the first visit day on Oct. 11, over 200 staff and faculty members participated in the program. Cheryl...
parentherald.com
How Dads Can Support Moms During Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a time of excitement, change, and a lot of uncertainty. A new mother will need extra support and help in the weeks and months following delivery. The first few weeks are a time for bonding and healing, so other daily and household tasks fall by the wayside. Fortunately,...
