ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

Former Nino’s Restaurant sold to a Local Wildwood Restaurateur

The former Nino’s restaurant at Magnolia and the boardwalk, which was once the famous Groff’s Restaurant, has been sold to Santorini’s Restaurant!. According to public notice the property was purchased for $500,000 to 423 E Magnolia LLC. We see the name Florian Furxhiu attached to the transfer;...
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

NEW Wildwood Boardwalk Hotel to open in 2023.

The block at 3000 and the boardwalk has been sitting dilapidated for many years. When I was a kid, we would hang out at the old bowling alley right behind this building. It’s located between Glenwood and Magnolia Aves in Wildwood, NJ. Public records show that the property sold...
WILDWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy