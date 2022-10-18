The former Nino’s restaurant at Magnolia and the boardwalk, which was once the famous Groff’s Restaurant, has been sold to Santorini’s Restaurant!. According to public notice the property was purchased for $500,000 to 423 E Magnolia LLC. We see the name Florian Furxhiu attached to the transfer;...
The block at 3000 and the boardwalk has been sitting dilapidated for many years. When I was a kid, we would hang out at the old bowling alley right behind this building. It’s located between Glenwood and Magnolia Aves in Wildwood, NJ. Public records show that the property sold...
Comments / 1