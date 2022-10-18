As far as passionate college football fan bases go, Bobcat fans are some of the most dedicated supporters out there. So far, Montana State Football has had a successful 2022 season. The Bobcats are ranked #2 in the nation and are hopefully headed toward another great playoff run. MSU has hosted four home games so far and has two left. Weber State comes to Bobcat Country this Saturday, October 22nd, and the final home game, against the University of Montana Grizzlies, is on Saturday, November 19th. Luckily, they've got some stellar fans to support them--and based on statistics, Bobcat fans actually do out-cheer every other fan base in the conference.

