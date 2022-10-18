Read full article on original website
This Statistic Proves That Bobcat Fans Are The Best
As far as passionate college football fan bases go, Bobcat fans are some of the most dedicated supporters out there. So far, Montana State Football has had a successful 2022 season. The Bobcats are ranked #2 in the nation and are hopefully headed toward another great playoff run. MSU has hosted four home games so far and has two left. Weber State comes to Bobcat Country this Saturday, October 22nd, and the final home game, against the University of Montana Grizzlies, is on Saturday, November 19th. Luckily, they've got some stellar fans to support them--and based on statistics, Bobcat fans actually do out-cheer every other fan base in the conference.
explorebigsky.com
All part of the plan: The Bobcat QB controversy that isn’t
BOZEMAN—Many an eyebrow raised when the news hit just a day after Montana State’s storybook season ended abruptly at the hands of the North Dakota State University juggernaut. Why would MSU bring in a transfer quarterback? Sean Chambers? Like, the three-year starting quarterback who led a fourth quarter...
KULR8
Beloved sprints coach Paul Reneau let go as new track coach looks to put stamp on Griz
MISSOULA — Doug Fraley’s new track and field coaching crew at the University of Montana excludes one familiar, highly decorated name: Paul Reneau. Reneau, a former Griz track athlete and football player who competed in two Olympics, was let go soon after Fraley was hired as the director of the track and field programs in August. Reneau, who had coached sprints and relays for nearly a decade, said he was given one meeting that lasted about five minutes with Fraley, who told him that he was out of a job.
KULR8
AA Soccer Playoff Highlights: Bozeman Girls and Belgrade Boys Advance to Quarterfinals
Bozeman girls soccer shut out Great Falls 3-0 and the five seeded Belgrade boys upset fourth seed Gallatin 5-4 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to quarterfinals. The Hawks will face Helena on Saturday while the Panthers travel to Missoula to take on the top seed in the East, Hellgate on Friday.
KULR8
Montana State women's tennis finishes ITA Regionals on strong note
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team played its most competitive tennis of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regionals, which concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus. “Regionals was another great week of tennis, where we were focusing...
golfcourseindustry.com
Bozeman’s Black Bull GC picks Troon
Troon has been selected to manage Black Bull Golf Club, a private club located in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing. Black Bull is a private golf community located on 500...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
James McMurtry Makes Bozeman, Montana Tour Stop This Sunday Night
Wicked good storytelling, lyrics and songwriting all in one - James McMurtry encompasses the talents that all singer songwriters strive to master. He just makes it look easy, and this Sunday night you can see him live in Bozeman at The ELM. James McMurtry has been penning fantastic songs since...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
NBCMontana
Above average temperatures to continue through next week; hazy skies could worsen
A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.
NBCMontana
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Bozeman High school principal speaks about beloved late teacher
Principal Dan Mills of Bozeman High School speaks about what the student body is doing to focus on the positive legacy of Kelly Fulton.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
Historic 38-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston Needs New Owner
If you had the money to purchase a unique, historic building, would you do it?. It's no secret that the housing problems in Gallatin Valley are a constant concern among locals. Whether you're trying to buy a house or rent an apartment, we all deal with the fallbacks of expensive and limited housing. Some locations don't have access to decent internet, others don't allow animals, some have serious damage from previous renters...it's a minefield of problems.
Chair of Bozeman Health board of directors reportedly resigns
According to an email shared with MTN by a Bozeman Health employee, the system board of directors of Bozeman Health accepted the resignation of board chair, Signe Farris.
Super Crazy Weekend For Bozeman Police Officers. We Salute YOU
This past weekend was a crazy one for the Bozeman Police Department. I think some don't realize how hard our officers work in the wee hours of the night, so if you need a reminder of what is happening while we are sleeping or working your overnight shift, here you go.
Does This Constant Bozeman Question Annoy You Like It Does Me?
This may get some backlash and I am totally prepared for that. As most of us do, I spend some of my days on social media exploring what people are asking about this week, but for the last couple of weeks, I can't help but wonder why I keep seeing the same exact question being asked over and over and over.
Bozeman Health employees allege mismanagement, toxic culture at hospital
Several people have reached out to MTN News describing greed, mismanagement, and toxicity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
