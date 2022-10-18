ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

96.7 KISS FM

This Statistic Proves That Bobcat Fans Are The Best

As far as passionate college football fan bases go, Bobcat fans are some of the most dedicated supporters out there. So far, Montana State Football has had a successful 2022 season. The Bobcats are ranked #2 in the nation and are hopefully headed toward another great playoff run. MSU has hosted four home games so far and has two left. Weber State comes to Bobcat Country this Saturday, October 22nd, and the final home game, against the University of Montana Grizzlies, is on Saturday, November 19th. Luckily, they've got some stellar fans to support them--and based on statistics, Bobcat fans actually do out-cheer every other fan base in the conference.
explorebigsky.com

All part of the plan: The Bobcat QB controversy that isn’t

BOZEMAN—Many an eyebrow raised when the news hit just a day after Montana State’s storybook season ended abruptly at the hands of the North Dakota State University juggernaut. Why would MSU bring in a transfer quarterback? Sean Chambers? Like, the three-year starting quarterback who led a fourth quarter...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Beloved sprints coach Paul Reneau let go as new track coach looks to put stamp on Griz

MISSOULA — Doug Fraley’s new track and field coaching crew at the University of Montana excludes one familiar, highly decorated name: Paul Reneau. Reneau, a former Griz track athlete and football player who competed in two Olympics, was let go soon after Fraley was hired as the director of the track and field programs in August. Reneau, who had coached sprints and relays for nearly a decade, said he was given one meeting that lasted about five minutes with Fraley, who told him that he was out of a job.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana State women's tennis finishes ITA Regionals on strong note

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team played its most competitive tennis of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regionals, which concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus. “Regionals was another great week of tennis, where we were focusing...
BOZEMAN, MT
golfcourseindustry.com

Bozeman’s Black Bull GC picks Troon

Troon has been selected to manage Black Bull Golf Club, a private club located in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing. Black Bull is a private golf community located on 500...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Above average temperatures to continue through next week; hazy skies could worsen

A beautiful weekend is in store for western Montana as high pressure ridging builds over the area, so my advice to you all is to go out and enjoy the fantastic October weather while it lasts. We will see afternoon highs this weekend in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. A few higher elevation areas such as Seeley Lake could see temperatures at or below the freezing mark. The Butte and Bozeman areas could see below freezing temperatures as well. Most other areas should stay a few degrees above freezing.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Historic 38-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston Needs New Owner

If you had the money to purchase a unique, historic building, would you do it?. It's no secret that the housing problems in Gallatin Valley are a constant concern among locals. Whether you're trying to buy a house or rent an apartment, we all deal with the fallbacks of expensive and limited housing. Some locations don't have access to decent internet, others don't allow animals, some have serious damage from previous renters...it's a minefield of problems.
LIVINGSTON, MT

