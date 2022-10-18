What Japan is doing could soon be followed by other countries that have resented cryptocurrency till now. To revitalize the crypto sector, Japan has announced to further loosen the listing of cryptocurrencies by enabling crypto exchange platforms to conclude the listing process within 30 days. The move could go into effect by December this year. According to the roadmap the authorities laid down, the duration will be reduced by 15 days maximum by April. However, this could soon change, making it easier even for startups to launch their offerings.

