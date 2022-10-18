Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com supports Flare (FLR) Airdrop for XRP Holders
Crypto.com, the fastest-growing online trading platform, announced on Nov. 2020 that they would support the distribution of Flare (FLR) tokens. After that, the Flare Network community released the token distribution program schedule. As per the updates received from Flare Networks, it will be taking place from 24th October to 6th November 2022.
cryptonewsz.com
Maker price at a test: Can MKR cross the $1100 mark?
Maker is a leading crypto lender in the decentralized finance space, where it uses smart contracts to execute the task safely on the Ethereum blockchain. Maker DAO is behind the Maker protocol, which is a valuable and popular platform in the DeFi space. That is why many crypto enthusiasts and investors closely monitor the evolution of Maker.
u.today
Cardano DEX Sees 788% Growth in User Activity Post-Vasil: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Polygon’s DApp ecosystem growth boost MATIC price?
Now Polygon is the home of more than 53,000 decentralized applications according to the latest statistics published by the leading web three development platform, Alchemy. It has increased nearly 60% since June and more than eightfold from the beginning of this year. It is a total of DApps that have ever been developed on the main net and test net of Polygon.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Bitcoin (BTC) break the crucial support of $18K?
Bitcoin is one of the most popular decentralized cryptocurrencies in the world. After its popularity, it has been facing issues with scalability and a low TPM rate, which impact the price of the BTC. Besides that, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade influenced the price of BTC because Bitcoin is currently running on Proof of Work consensus, where miners need expensive hardware to mine BTC.
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks in trouble with multiple support breaches!
Shiba Inu investors’ highest speculation is their interest in watching SHIB take the mantle of $1. In the last few weeks, Shiba Inu buyers have been booking profits at a phenomenal rate, especially since large volumes of buyers and sellers are getting more active. Shibarium is the most talked...
cryptonewsz.com
Delysium closes the strategic funding round with $10 million
Delysium, an AI-boosted open world possessing various types of Free-to-own universes, receives a funding amount of $10 million. They took great pride and pleasure in gaining the opportunity of making this formal announcement. This strategic funding round saw investors’ contributions like Immutable, Blockchain Coinvestors, LeonisCapital, and many others. However, the leader amongst the various contributors was LA-based VC Anthos Capital.
cryptonewsz.com
BudBlockz Gains 20,000+ community members; Why are Saudi Shiba Inu and Tamadoge members flocking towards it?
Cryptocurrency offers many unique utilities to its users, such as decentralization, staking, passive income through liquidity farming, and anonymity while conducting transactions. Many investors have made millions through cryptocurrency investments, and you can also earn king-sized gains by identifying the right token that could explode in the future. BudBlockz is an upcoming cannabis industry-focused ecosystem that will help users to purchase products through a native cryptocurrency represented by the ticker symbol, $BLUNT.
cryptonewsz.com
Shardeum raises $18.2 million in Seed Round Funding
Shardeum experienced overwhelming support in its seed funding round. Over 50 investors were invited to participate, and at the end of the day, Shardeum managed to raise $18.2 million. WEMADE was one of the investors to participate in the seed funding round. The strategic investment done by Wemade is crucial, especially because it is looking to have a synergistic effect through this partnership for its blockchain mainnet called WEMIX3.0.
cryptonewsz.com
Top 3 Crypto Coins to watch this October: Big Eyes, Litecoin, Ethereum
As we near the end of 2022, the current offerings in the cryptocurrency marketplace are as complex and varied as they have ever been. Myriad options have flooded an already crowded market. Whatever your priorities are for a currency, analyzing the unlimited potential futures of coins can be like trying...
cryptonewsz.com
Real Vision Bot to outperform Crypto market
Real Vision Bot, a trading bot known to outperform digital asset markets, has highlighted a new portfolio selection. Despite Bitcoin retaining its top position as a brand, Ethereum has the maximum share percentage in its favor. According to the data shared by Real Vision Bot, nearly 56% of traders are...
cryptonewsz.com
KuCoin cryptocurrency wallet partners with Polygon Network
The ecosystem of KuCoin powers KuCoin Wallet. It is a benefit in itself, and to add to this, KuCoin Wallet has entered into a strategic partnership with Polygon to enhance the experience of its users. Polygon brings to the table many benefits and features that take the performance of its partners up a notch. For instance, scalability and usability are the two main challenges digital wallets face in the market. With Polygon by their side, both challenges will be easily tackled while keeping decentralization and leverage as the backbone for all the functions.
cryptonewsz.com
Ripple unleashes functional NFTs with XRPL
Markus Infanger, the Vice President of Growth at Ripple, suggests it is now the creator’s world. However, this is duly being returned and handed over by Web3 technology. He is now engaged in reaching out to fresh creators for them to connect with the Creator Fund, built by Ripple.
knowtechie.com
New TikTok update focuses on adult-only streams and age limits
TikTok is an ever-evolving platform, and the latest slew of updates focuses on livestreaming rules. That means changes to who can go live and new, adult-only streams. Now, before you get up in arms (or excited), adult-only streams still must follow the platform’s rules. The new streams are meant for creators that want to touch on sensitive topics or “comedy routines” for adult audiences.
cryptonewsz.com
zkSync end-to-end prover positioned live on Testnet
ZkEVM is thrilled and enthusiastic about making its official announcement regarding the zkSync 2.0, that is, at the very moment, a completely functional end-to-end zkEVM. It has also been effectively positioned on a public testnet. As a matter of consideration, the concept of a zkEVM was considered a very futuristic...
cryptonewsz.com
Japan plans to loosen crypto rules & token listings
What Japan is doing could soon be followed by other countries that have resented cryptocurrency till now. To revitalize the crypto sector, Japan has announced to further loosen the listing of cryptocurrencies by enabling crypto exchange platforms to conclude the listing process within 30 days. The move could go into effect by December this year. According to the roadmap the authorities laid down, the duration will be reduced by 15 days maximum by April. However, this could soon change, making it easier even for startups to launch their offerings.
todaynftnews.com
3 million Redditors create crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars
TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed during a panel that over 3 million Redditors have created crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars. Focusing more on the exact numbers, 2.5 million Reddit vaults are created just to buy NFT avatars. The interesting fact is that world’s largest NFT...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
thenewscrypto.com
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
cryptonewsz.com
Decentr proudly announces the beta launch of dP2P
Decentr takes enormous pride and pleasure in making their formal announcement of having launched their very first dLoan product, which in actuality is a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform. This very platform has been thoughtfully created with the prime purpose of being in the position of coming to the service of the otherwise neglected. By this term, all persons residing in South America who do not possess adequate documents will come into the fray.
Comments / 0