What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead
Michael McCaul is a member of the Republican Party and has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 10th congressional district since 2005. Rep. McCaul’s trades are typically registered under his spouse and children, who have filed more than 160 trades in September. McCaul’s trading has been rather frequent...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Moderna MRNA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moderna has an average price target of $154.38 with a high of $296.00 and a low of $74.00.
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Medical Properties Trust
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Medical Properties Trust MPW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?
Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Price Action is ALWAYS Telling You Something
This past month has seen some very sharp moves in the markets. No doubt that is due to elevated volatility. The VIX, or the fear gauge has spent a generous amount of time above the 30% area. In fact, over the last twenty periods the index has not been under 30% for 15 sessions. That is a big number, when you realize the VIX historically trends lower (with the occasional bounce to scare everyone).
7 Snap Analysts On Q3 Sales Miss: 'Meaningful Competition From TikTok'
Snap Inc SNAP shares traded lower by 30% on Friday after the company disappointed Wall Street with its third-quarter numbers. On Thursday, Snap reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 8 cents, beating analyst estimates of a break-even quarter. Snap's $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter fell short of consensus expectations of $1.14 billion. Revenue was up 6% from a year ago.
Karuna Therapeutics Whale Trades For October 21
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty
SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
ASML Holding Whale Trades For October 21
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
Are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Regulated? What Are The Concerns?
The hype around NFT has slowed down. It seemed like NFT was slated for explosive growth in 2022, being named "word of the year" and coming off a record-high volume in January this year. But as it turns out, that was the peak. Looking at Q3 2022 NFT trading volume around the top 8 chains. There is a 76.4% trading volume decrease from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022.
