National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Complex
Shakira Drops Ozuna-Assisted Single and Video “Monotonía”
Shakira has learned plenty about heartbreak, and she brought that to the table for her new single. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer came through with her Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía” track and its official video. Shakira confirmed the drop via Instagram this month, when she shared the cover art as well as several snippets from its visual. One showed the Grammy winner looking defeated as she made her way through a grocery store; another showed her trying to pick up a beating heart from the ground, while others trampled it.
Klone return with video for brand new single Within Reach
French atmospheric proggers Klone will release their latest, as-yet-untitled album on 2023
Tracks of the Week: new music from Mammoth WVH, The Answer and more
Eight songs to get excited about including Rival Sons, These Wicked Rivers, John Sloman and more
Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song”
You gotta love some Flatland Cavalry. When they say their music is “easy on the ears, heavy on the heart,” they sure ain’t wrong, because every song they release finds a way to reach every last drop of emotion you’ve got. Not to mention, they’re one...
Queen's Radio Ga Ga: how a song inspired by a swearing toddler proved the power of television
A song written by Roger Taylor after Freddie Mercury told him his others weren't good enough, Radio Ga Ga became a hit single and an iconic Queen classic
Classic Dave Grohl drum intro blows up on TikTok
Drummers on social app are performing Queens of the Stone Age track in their droves
‘Local Hero’ Review: A Sweetly Delightful New Musical, Despite Lackluster Songs
Charm, a sadly rare theatrical quality, is scarcely a fashionable theatrical virtue, but it’s nonetheless valuable. And, to audiences’ evident delight, it’s there in spades in director Daniel Evans’ wonderfully fluid farewell production at Chichester Festival Theatre. Turning Bill Forsyth’s 1983 Scottish eco-comedy-drama “Local Hero” into a musical, Evans and every member of his first-rate production team create an often-idiosyncratic delight, the stage equivalent of one of British cinema’s tender-hearted, quirky-yet-cosy Ealing comedies. What even he cannot give the show is true theatrical liftoff. An earlier version, directed by John Crowley, played Edinburgh to pleasing reviews in 2018. Crowley left the...
Karin Park shares video for atmospheric new single Traces of Me
Swedish musician Karin Park released her new solo album Private Collection in October
Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunctions During ‘Aces High’
The replica of the Spitfire fighter plane that Iron Maiden uses to "buzz" the crowd during the song "Aces High" in their live show, didn't fly right during last night's (Oct. 17) performance. The Spinal Tap-eqsue moment happened during the final song at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. When...
Guitar World Magazine
EVH salutes Van Halen's revolutionary debut album with launch of Striped Series ‘78 Eruption guitar
The lightly-aged model closely follows Eddie Van Halen's iconic original, with a single humbucker, mis-labeled volume knob, vintage-style Strat tremolo, and much more. Back in June, along with the announcement of three new natural-finished models, EVH pulled back the curtains on a new electric guitar, the Striped Series ‘78 Eruption.
Marcus King Releases Funky Cover Of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”
If you aren’t familiar with Marcus King, you’re missing out. The guy is one of the most musically gifted artists in the game right now, from his vocals, to songwriting, and out of this world guitar abilities… he’s the total package. Not to mention, his studio...
Guitar World Magazine
Burls Art unveils his best build to date – a guitar crafted almost entirely from newspaper
The experimental tonepaper was used to fashion the one-of-a-kind instrument with some impressive visual and tonal results. You’ve probably heard of the term tonewood, but are you familiar with the term tonepaper? Well, neither were we until we laid eyes on Burls Art’s latest wild invention: an electric guitar crafted entirely from sheets of newspaper.
