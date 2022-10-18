ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira Drops Ozuna-Assisted Single and Video “Monotonía”

Shakira has learned plenty about heartbreak, and she brought that to the table for her new single. On Wednesday, the Colombian singer came through with her Ozuna-assisted “Monotonía” track and its official video. Shakira confirmed the drop via Instagram this month, when she shared the cover art as well as several snippets from its visual. One showed the Grammy winner looking defeated as she made her way through a grocery store; another showed her trying to pick up a beating heart from the ground, while others trampled it.
‘Local Hero’ Review: A Sweetly Delightful New Musical, Despite Lackluster Songs

Charm, a sadly rare theatrical quality, is scarcely a fashionable theatrical virtue, but it’s nonetheless valuable. And, to audiences’ evident delight, it’s there in spades in director Daniel Evans’ wonderfully fluid farewell production at Chichester Festival Theatre. Turning Bill Forsyth’s 1983 Scottish eco-comedy-drama “Local Hero” into a musical, Evans and every member of his first-rate production team create an often-idiosyncratic delight, the stage equivalent of one of British cinema’s tender-hearted, quirky-yet-cosy Ealing comedies. What even he cannot give the show is true theatrical liftoff.  An earlier version, directed by John Crowley, played Edinburgh to pleasing reviews in 2018. Crowley left the...
Burls Art unveils his best build to date – a guitar crafted almost entirely from newspaper

The experimental tonepaper was used to fashion the one-of-a-kind instrument with some impressive visual and tonal results. You’ve probably heard of the term tonewood, but are you familiar with the term tonepaper? Well, neither were we until we laid eyes on Burls Art’s latest wild invention: an electric guitar crafted entirely from sheets of newspaper.

