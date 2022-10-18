Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PRE-SALE CODES FOR DECEMBER'S TEXAS EVENTS
Several AEW online pre-sales are set for upcoming Texas events tomorrow:. AEW will return to Cedar Park, Texas at the H-E-B Center on Wednesday 12/7. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM Central using code SGPNX12 at Ticketmaster.com. Wednesday 12/14 will be the Dynamite and Rampage "Winter...
wrestlinginc.com
Hangman Adam Page Shares First Message Following AEW Dynamite Injury
"Hangman" Adam Page had a scary moment during the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it looks like disaster was averted. Page was challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Things went awry when Page took a lariat and landed awkwardly on his head. Referee Paul Turner brought in Dr. Michael Sampson to check on Page. Turner then called off the match as Page lay on the mat.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ROAD TO CINCY NOW STREAMING, LATEST EDITION OF DARK - ELEVATION & MORE
Tomorrow's edition of AEW Dark will begin streaming at 12 PM Eastern. This week's AEW Road to Cincinnati is now streaming:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Free Meet & Greet With Wardlow Next Monday
All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter today to announce a meet & greet with TNT Champion Wardlow. The signing will take place next Monday in Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena. The event will be free for any fans who already have a ticket to next Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Norfolk.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE WILL AIR IN CANADA, WILLIAM REGAL INTERVIEW ADDED TO TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE AND MORE AEW NOTES
For those of you in Canada, tomorrow's special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite will air on TSN2 at 8 PM EST with a replay at 1 AM EST. Tony Schiavone interviewing William Regal has been added to tomorrow's Dynamite:. After beating Villano IV for his mask at Lucha Libre AAA TripleMania:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFFICIAL AEW ANNOUNCEMENT ON JERICHO SIGNING, WILL HAVE INCREASED BEHIND THE SCENES RESPONSIBILITIES
CHRIS JERICHO SIGNS EXTENSION WITH AEW THROUGH 2025, INCREASING ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES. October 18, 2022 –Tony Khan announced that Chris Jericho, the Ring of Honor World Champion and leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, has signed a contract extension through December 2025, keeping sports entertainment alive and well in AEW for the foreseeable future. Jericho will also increase his responsibilities within AEW, serving as a producer and creative advisor in addition to continuing as a mentor to young talent.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Free Online
Cast: Hiroshi Tanahashi Jonathan Good Kazuchika Okada Austin Jenkins Jamie White. AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their first ever joint pay-per-view special this summer. “AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door” will take place live on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, featuring marquee matchups between members of AEW and NJPW’s world-class rosters.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces December TV Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account earlier today to announce a return to Pembroke Pines, Florida on Friday, December 9th, and Saturday, December 10th for 2 days of IMPACTonAXSTV tapings. IMPACT will be returning to the Charles Dodge Center for a Winter Warfare themed set of television...
