The ecosystem of KuCoin powers KuCoin Wallet. It is a benefit in itself, and to add to this, KuCoin Wallet has entered into a strategic partnership with Polygon to enhance the experience of its users. Polygon brings to the table many benefits and features that take the performance of its partners up a notch. For instance, scalability and usability are the two main challenges digital wallets face in the market. With Polygon by their side, both challenges will be easily tackled while keeping decentralization and leverage as the backbone for all the functions.

2 DAYS AGO