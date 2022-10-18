Read full article on original website
energynow.ca
Ventbuster Instruments and Well Done Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership
Calgary, AB – October 18, 2022 – Ventbuster Instruments (VBI) and the Well Done Foundation (WDF) today jointly announced they have entered into a strategic partnership in the United States to provide orphan and abandoned oil and gas well methane monitoring and measurement services. The two organizations have...
cryptonewsz.com
SafePal partners with Binance Pay & launches SafePal Mini App
SafePal, one of the most popular off-chain wallet solutions, is now easily accessible to any user of the Binance app. Online trading businesses are constantly making moves to integrate blockchain and Web3 generation. The DApps and other relevant platforms in the crypto world are getting more interconnected daily. SafePal hardware...
cryptonewsz.com
Optimism collective launches OP stack
Optimism takes immense pride and pleasure in making their formal deliverance of the next level of their created upgradable architecture, the OP stack. It is a modular blueprint that benefits all varieties of blockchains with the features of being enormously upgradable and interoperable. The collective viewpoint of the team members...
MacKenzie Scott continues her mission to give away her fortune with $15 million donation to vision enterprise
MacKenzie Scott, pictured in 2018, has donated $15 million to VisionSpring. MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, unveiled her latest move in her mission to give away her fortune. Scott, whose wealth comes from the Amazon shares she received in her divorce settlement with Bezos,...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
$15 million from MacKenzie Scott catalyzes VisionSpring initiative
VisionSpring has announced a $15 million gift from Giving Pledger MacKenzie Scott that will help catalyze the nonprofit’s efforts to correct the vision of more than six million people by 2030. VisionSpring's $70 million Livelihoods in Focus initiative will focus on low-income workers in the tea, coffee, cocoa, and...
cryptonewsz.com
SupraOracles announces partnership with Matry Protocol
SupraOracles is super enthusiastic regarding formally tying up with Matry Protocol in the form of an extremely mutually beneficial partnership. Matry Protocol is a cross-chain builder and a liquidity-based protocol that functions on various prime networks. Another significant factor is that it ably assists in the further boosting of the...
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com supports Avalanche network upgrade
Crypto.com announces its aim to support Avalanche’s (AVAX) network upgrade by temporarily pausing all trading via the Crypto.com exchange and app. Avalanche is the smartest contract platform in the decentralized blockchain industry. On Oct 18, 2022, Avalanche will undergo a network upgrade at 16:00 UTC. On Oct 3, the upgrade, Dubbed Banff, was already activated on the Fuji testnet, but the network upgrade will take place on the 18th.
woodworkingnetwork.com
imos AG holds international partner summit in Frankfurt, Germany
German software developer, imos AG, creator of HOMAG iX in the U.S. market, held it first partner summit since the start of the pandemic. More than 70 partners from around the world, traveling a total of more than 400,000 kilometers, joined the imos team to learn about software updatesand celebrate the success of the platform. HOMAGiX is a design and engineering solution for the U.S. market. It was developed by Germany-based imos, which has partnered with Stiles Digital, a division of Stiles Machinery, to support it in the U.S.
cryptonewsz.com
Azuki launches Physical Backed Token(PBT)
Azuki has introduced the Physical Backed Token (PBT) to the community, enabling the members to tie physical items to digital tokens. PBT is an open-source token standard with its first implementation already in place. It uses a BEAN chip to create a unique experience called scan-to-own through the hardware. PBT...
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
cryptonewsz.com
KuCoin cryptocurrency wallet partners with Polygon Network
The ecosystem of KuCoin powers KuCoin Wallet. It is a benefit in itself, and to add to this, KuCoin Wallet has entered into a strategic partnership with Polygon to enhance the experience of its users. Polygon brings to the table many benefits and features that take the performance of its partners up a notch. For instance, scalability and usability are the two main challenges digital wallets face in the market. With Polygon by their side, both challenges will be easily tackled while keeping decentralization and leverage as the backbone for all the functions.
cryptonewsz.com
Origin Protocol’s Roofstock OnChain launches NFT Real Estate
Origin Protocol completed the development of their NFT marketplace for Roofstock OnChain, which they launched. However, this is created to make it possible to exchange real-time properties in the metaverse. As a result, the very first such sale has taken place. This incident makes it the first ever real estate...
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com supports Flare (FLR) Airdrop for XRP Holders
Crypto.com, the fastest-growing online trading platform, announced on Nov. 2020 that they would support the distribution of Flare (FLR) tokens. After that, the Flare Network community released the token distribution program schedule. As per the updates received from Flare Networks, it will be taking place from 24th October to 6th November 2022.
financefeeds.com
LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
Arabella Advisors: The most powerful left-wing dark money network in America expands operations
Arabella Advisors, a firm that oversees the largest dark money network in America, is expanding its operations as the network experiences skyrocketing cash.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon announces partnership with HAECHI LABS
Polygon, a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform, announces a partnership with HAECHI LABS, a blockchain wallet and security service provider. The partnership targets onboard Web2 gaming companies in Korea to the Web3 world. Supported by Samsung and Ethereum Foundation, HAECHI LABS’ renowned projects include SushiSwap, 1inch, Klaytn, Badger DAO, and SuperRare. It boasts about giant gaming companies like Com2us, NetMarble, and Neowiz.
constructiontechnology.media
Allplan to present BIM solutions at Bauma
Allplan, a global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, will present its product portfolio at bauma 2022 in Munich. The company says that visitors can find out how engineering offices can now model precast concrete elements of any complexity directly in Allplan. The Allplan 2023 version is said...
