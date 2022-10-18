ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
itrwrestling.com

Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar

For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE

MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Blocks WWE NXT Star

A well-curated Twitter timeline can do wonders for a person's mental health. Just ask Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion had posted a video that he will be attending tonight's "WWE NXT," and had a lot of trouble pronouncing JD McDonagh's name. McDonagh responded saying "Let's not start out on the wrong foot, shall we...," but instead of getting things on the right foot, Owens took to blocking the "Irish Ace" and posting photographic evidence. McDonagh is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match for Breakker's title at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on Saturday.
PWMania

Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.
PWMania

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Added to WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Line-Up

Another match has been confirmed for the upcoming Crown Jewel event as the WWE announced that Bobby Lashley will go one on one with Brock Lesnar. Lashley called out Lesnar to open the October 17th edition of RAW which led to a huge pull-apart brawl. Last week, Lesnar returned to the WWE for first time since SummerSlam and attacked Lashley prior to Lashley’s US Title defense against Seth Rollins. This attack led to Lashley losing the title to Rollins. Lashley returned the favor this week by spearing Lesnar through a ringside barricade and putting Lesnar through the announcer’s table before they were pulled apart.
PWMania

Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to WWE During NXT

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was revealed as Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo’s mystery opponent. Tony D’Angelo chose the opponent. Nakamura vanished from WWE SmackDown and hasn’t been seen since August. He was in Japan last week to attend the funeral of the late Antonio Inoki.
wrestletalk.com

Big New Matches Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel

A major match for WWE Crown Jewel as well as for later tonight on WWE Raw as a war between two factions heats up. After besting Alpha Academy to pick up their first television win since returning to WWE last week, The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) along with AJ Styles got on the mic.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Decision About Bray Wyatt’s Roster Placement

Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE and fans were very happy to see the Eater of World return. He still has the whole world in his hands, and the company has big plans for him. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s situation with...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE

What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE

Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre. *Cora Jade and and Roxanne Perez compete in Pick Your Poison matches:. -Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez. -Perez vs. Rhea Ripley. *Quincy Elliott versus Xyon Quinn. *Joe Gacy & The Dyad vs. Cameron Grimes &...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 LINEUP

WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW TAG MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE NXT

WWE has announced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will face Wes Lee and Oro Mensah tonight on NXT. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW TUESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE PREVIEW

AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio tonight on TBS, featuring the following for a special Tuesday Night episode:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle with The Boys. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle...
