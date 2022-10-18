Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Blocks WWE NXT Star
A well-curated Twitter timeline can do wonders for a person's mental health. Just ask Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion had posted a video that he will be attending tonight's "WWE NXT," and had a lot of trouble pronouncing JD McDonagh's name. McDonagh responded saying "Let's not start out on the wrong foot, shall we...," but instead of getting things on the right foot, Owens took to blocking the "Irish Ace" and posting photographic evidence. McDonagh is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match for Breakker's title at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on Saturday.
PWMania
Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Added to WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Line-Up
Another match has been confirmed for the upcoming Crown Jewel event as the WWE announced that Bobby Lashley will go one on one with Brock Lesnar. Lashley called out Lesnar to open the October 17th edition of RAW which led to a huge pull-apart brawl. Last week, Lesnar returned to the WWE for first time since SummerSlam and attacked Lashley prior to Lashley’s US Title defense against Seth Rollins. This attack led to Lashley losing the title to Rollins. Lashley returned the favor this week by spearing Lesnar through a ringside barricade and putting Lesnar through the announcer’s table before they were pulled apart.
PWMania
Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to WWE During NXT
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was revealed as Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo’s mystery opponent. Tony D’Angelo chose the opponent. Nakamura vanished from WWE SmackDown and hasn’t been seen since August. He was in Japan last week to attend the funeral of the late Antonio Inoki.
wrestletalk.com
Big New Matches Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel
A major match for WWE Crown Jewel as well as for later tonight on WWE Raw as a war between two factions heats up. After besting Alpha Academy to pick up their first television win since returning to WWE last week, The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) along with AJ Styles got on the mic.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Decision About Bray Wyatt’s Roster Placement
Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE and fans were very happy to see the Eater of World return. He still has the whole world in his hands, and the company has big plans for him. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s situation with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE
Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre. *Cora Jade and and Roxanne Perez compete in Pick Your Poison matches:. -Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez. -Perez vs. Rhea Ripley. *Quincy Elliott versus Xyon Quinn. *Joe Gacy & The Dyad vs. Cameron Grimes &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 LINEUP
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: US TITLE MATCH, IS DEXTER ON THE ROSTER?, POISON PICKED, GRIMES HAS PARTNERS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Jimmy Smith. Bobby Lashley is in the ring and he tells Brock Lesnar to come to the ring so they can fight about it. Brock’s music plays and he eventually comes through the entrance but he stops there. Brock takes too long to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TAG MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE NXT
WWE has announced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will face Wes Lee and Oro Mensah tonight on NXT. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: MANY GUESTS AS WE BUILD TO HALLOWEEN HAVOC, PICK YOUR POISON TWO TIMES, KO SHOW, CHUCKY TWO TIMES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Rhea Ripley (with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio) versus Roxanne Perez in a Pick Your Poison Match. They lock up and Rhea sends Perez to the floor. Perez with a waist lock and Rhea with a hip...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TUESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE PREVIEW
AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio tonight on TBS, featuring the following for a special Tuesday Night episode:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle with The Boys. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle...
Comments / 0