Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 2.6% Since Q3 Earnings Release
LSTR - Free Report) stock has gained 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 19. The uptick can be attributed to a better-than-expected top-line performance. Quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.75-$2.85.
Zacks.com
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -23.53%. A...
Zacks.com
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CBAN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A...
Zacks.com
SVB Financial (SIVB) Q3 Earnings Beat Despite Provision Hike
SIVB - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $7.21 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.79. The bottom line reflects a rise of 15.5% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher rates and loan growth. However,...
Zacks.com
Synovus (SNV) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Higher NII
SNV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. Moreover, the bottom line improved 11.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The results highlight a rise in net interest income (NII), net interest margin (NIM), total loans and...
Zacks.com
Huntington (HBAN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth
HBAN - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 39 cents. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The company reported 22 cents in the comparable period last year. The third-quarter 2022 results have benefitted from notable increases in net interest income (NII)...
Zacks.com
BankUnited (BKU) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Provisions
BKU - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.12 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The bottom line also grew 19.1% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected earnings per share of $1.02. Results benefited from higher net interest income, a decent rise in loan balance and...
Zacks.com
Watsco (WSO) Shares Dip 3.2% on Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top
WSO - Free Report) shares slipped 3.2% on Oct 20, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales beat the same. Nonetheless, the company achieved higher sales and profitability reflecting normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, a continued shift toward higher-efficiency HVAC equipment and expansion in sales of other higher-margin HVAC products.
Zacks.com
Verizon (VZ) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
VZ - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The telecom giant is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. However, the company lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business owing to pricier plans and reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. This dragged the shares down in pre-market trading as investors probably expected a solid subscriber momentum.
Zacks.com
Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
GPC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, up 18.6% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance. The company reported net sales of...
Zacks.com
Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.55%. A...
Zacks.com
Interpublic Group (IPG) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
IPG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3%...
Zacks.com
Iridium's (IRDM) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates
IRDM - Free Report) reported earnings of 2 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues were $184.1 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be...
Zacks.com
Bank OZK (OZK) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates on Higher Provisions
OZK - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.08 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The bottom line, however, reflects a rise of 8% from the year-earlier quarter. Results were adversely impacted by higher expenses and a rise in provision for credit losses on worsening economic outlook....
Zacks.com
Tesla Revenues Miss in Q3 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus
TSLA - Free Report) reported mixed Q3 earnings, wherein it beat earnings estimates. The company posted record revenues but still missed the estimates as it delivered fewer vehicles than expected. Shares of Tesla dropped 6.6% to a 52-week low on the Oct 20 trading session. This has put the ETFs...
Zacks.com
SNAP Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Low Ad Demand Dulls Prospects
SNAP - Free Report) reported earnings of 8 cents per share for third-quarter 2022. Earnings declined 52.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at breakeven earnings. Revenues increased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.12 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.55%. Snap’s...
Zacks.com
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
HCA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. However, the bottom line dropped 14% year over year. Revenues of HCA decreased 2% year over year to $15 billion in the third quarter and missed the consensus mark...
Comments / 0