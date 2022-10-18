Read full article on original website
Related
Bortolami Plans Vegas Show, Judd Foundation Sues Over Damaged Sculpture, and More: Morning Links for October 7, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON THE MARKET. In November, Christie’s will offer a ca. 1480s Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary from the collection of the late Paul Allen with an estimate above $40 million, Angelica Villareports in ARTnews . It is the latest marquee Allen lot to be detailed by the house, which announced this summer that it had won the opportunity to sell $1 billion in art from his collection. If eight figures is out of your price range, a small cotton tablecloth with “food and drink stains, autographs and several ‘acid-inspired doodles’ and portraits by the [The Beatles] and Joan Baez”...
Mimosa Echard, Artist Who Creates Dreamy Worlds Where Plants and Humans Coexist, Wins France’s Top Art Prize
This year’s Marcel Duchamp Prize, France’s top art award, has gone to Mimosa Echard, whose multidisciplinary practice bridges the surreal, mechanical, and terrestrial in pursuit of plant and human symbiosis. The annual award carries a prize of €35,000 ($41,000) and is administered in partnership with the Centre Pompidou in Paris. Echard has a research-led practice that spans assemblage, painting, ceramics, and video games. Her projects often plunge the viewer into richly imaginative worlds where ecological concerns are indivisible from the effects of desire, hunger, and humor. In her role-playing game, Sporal, which was distributed this year at an exhibition at Palais de Tokyo, the...
Ancient Soul review – Javanese mining film is beguiling and beautiful study
Featuring non-professional actors from the Indonesian island of Java, this beguiling – and occasionally muddled – debut from the Spanish director Álvaro Gurrea treads the line between fiction and ethnographic documentary. Suddenly abandoned by his wife Olive, Yono (Yono Aris Munandar), a sulphur miner at the Kawah Ijen volcano, struggles to win back his beloved. His efforts range from the spiritual to the capitalist: the forlorn husband is willing to dabble in shamanic spells as well as cryptocurrency.
Comments / 0