Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Oil prices settle lower on U.S. supply, lower China demand
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $1.59, or 1.7%, to $90.03 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $2.64, or 3.1%, to $82.82 per barrel.
CNBC
Oil prices stable as economic fears offset supply woes
Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as the market balanced cuts to OPEC+ production quotas against fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures eased by 7 cents, or 0.08%, to $91.55 a barrel by 1127 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 12 cents, or 0.14%, at $85.34.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise 1.4% on export strength
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Thursday on signs of strong export demand, traders said. * Bullish export data also supported soymeal futures while soyoil eased on a mild round of profit-taking after the most active contract hit a four-month high. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.336 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13, the biggest weekly total in a year. Analysts had been expecting soybean export sales between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 201,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * Soymeal export sales totaled 542,300 tonnes, USDA said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 19 cents at $13.91-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT November soybeans rose above their 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.60 to $413.30 a ton, breaking through resistance at its 100-day, 200-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soyoil lost 0.22 cent to 70.44 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
money.com
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Egg prices spike to more than $4 a dozen. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Prices for so many items are up this year, from gas prices to rent. Even grocery store prices are affected, and eggs are no exception. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs is about $3.00 more expensive at the grocery store than last October.
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures jump on bullish exports; corn, wheat firm
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.4% on Thursday as good export data buoyed hopes that overseas buyers will book more deals in the coming weeks. Corn and wheat futures also were firm, with short-covering and technical buying underpinning the market after prices for both commodities dropped near the low end of recent trading ranges earlier this week.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago wheat falls on worries over weak export demand
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Weaker demand for exports weighed on Chicago wheat on Thursday, but concerns over unfavourable weather conditions hitting the crop in some of the world's top producers limited losses. Soybean rose due to an uptick in short-term demand. In the global wheat market, traders await...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn weak on export concerns; soybeans end firm
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Wednesday as weak demand on the export market weighed on prices. Soybeans ended in positive territory, but concerns that global purchasers will shift their demand for soybeans to South American suppliers as soon as possible kept the gains in check.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall on export woes, rain forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday, with traders saying that high prices for U.S. supplies on the export market was chilling demand from overseas buyers. * Forecasts for showers in the eastern U.S. Midwest that will aid developing crops added pressure to soft red winter wheat contracts. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 8-1/4 cents lower at $8.41-1/4 a bushel after hitting technical resistance at its 40-day moving average. * CBOT wheat managed to hold support above the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * K.C. hard red winter wheat December futures fell 2-3/4 cents to $9.41-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dropped 2-3/4 cents to $9.53-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That compares with 211,823 tonnes a week earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina grains exchange cuts wheat harvest forecast to 15 mln T
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its 2022/23 wheat harvest forecast to 15 million tonnes, down from 16 million tonnes estimated last week, it said on Wednesday, after a late frost hit crops already damaged by drought. The projected wheat harvest - which would make...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall on U.S. export worries
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures dropped on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about overseas demand for U.S. supplies falling even as Midwest farmers harvest their crop, traders said. * Brazil's grain exporters association Anec raised its outlook for the country's October soybean exports to 3.767 million tonnes from 3.463 million. * But soyoil futures rallied to their highest in 3-1/2 months, supported by a National Oilseed Processors Association report on Monday that showed U.S. stocks falling to their lowest since Sept. 2020. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 13-1/4 cents to $13.72 a bushel, falling below its 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures dropped $9.20 to $401.80 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil gained 1.90 cents to 68.74 cents per lb. Soyoil futures have risen for four of the last five sessions. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn falls for third session, soybeans down on U.S. harvest pressure
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday and soybeans slid, with prices of both commodities coming under pressure from the rapidly advancing U.S. harvest. Wheat lost ground on expectations that the key Black Sea shipping lane will remain open for Ukraine grain exports despite...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close higher; soyoil hits highest in nearly four months
CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended firm on Wednesday after fluctuating between positive and negative territory during the session. * Good demand on the export market provided support while the ongoing U.S. harvest added pressure. * Soyoil futures rose for the fifth time in the last six sessions, hitting their highest since June 22 on spillover strength from the crude oil market and gains in global vegetable oil prices. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 1/2 cent at $13.72-1/2 a bushel. * The contract faced resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal was down 10 cents at $401.70 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil gained 1.90 cents to 70.64 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. The low end of the range was more than double the prior week's total of 724,405 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 600,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between zero and 30,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 soybean crop at 148.5 million T
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post increased its forecast for soybean planted area to 42.8 million hectares for (marketing year) 2021/22, up previously from 42.5 million hectares. Brazil continues to expand its area due to record high domestic soybean prices. Post forecasts a record harvest at 148.5 million metric tons (MMT), increased from 144 MMT previously with planting starting earlier this year as well. Post increased the export forecast in 2022/223 to 95.7 MMT, an increase from 92 MMT. Post revised imports downwards due to ample supplies, now forecast at 300,000 metric tons (MT) for 2022/23. For 2022/23, Post revised the forecast for soybeans destined for processing upward to a record of 50 MMT based on strong demand for Brazilian soybean products, especially oil."
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn ticks higher from near two-week low, demand concerns cap gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday and soybeans edged higher on bargain buying, although concerns over demand for U.S. agriculture products kept a lid on prices. Wheat futures gained ground, recouping some of last session's losses with expectations of...
Comments / 0