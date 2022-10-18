Read full article on original website
wglc.net
Mendota to apply for EPA grant for Illinois Avenue properties
MENDOTA – The city of Mendota will be holding a public hearing ahead of applying for a Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be to help remediate two properties in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue. A required public hearing will be November 7th at city hall ahead of the November 22nd deadline. Grants are considered Brownfield if they are going to be used to help develop property after cleanup of potentially hazardous substances or pollutants.
wcsjnews.com
Residents Encouraged To Fill Out Survey Regarding Potential Building Renovations at Morris High School
Morris High School Board members heard an update about future building renovations. The update was provided by Superintendent Craig Ortiz. Ortiz said one of the more urgent needs is adding an elevator at the high school. Ortiz explains when construction could begin. Your browser does not support the audio element.
wcsjnews.com
Animal Control Fees Approved By Grundy Co. Board Members
The Grundy County Board last week approved the Animal Control contract fee schedule. Animal Control Director Melissa Lewis said nine municipalities are part of the fee schedule. The city of Morris will be paying $18,700, village of Minooka around $6,600 and Diamond $2,700.
WSPY NEWS
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
wcsjnews.com
Village of Seneca Water Boil Order
The Village of Seneca has issued a boil order for residents impacted by the water main break that occurred on Wednesday morning. The areas impacted are Commerce Street, East Union Street, East Lincoln Street, Richard Street, Clark Street, Davis Street and Seneca Place. The boil order will be in effect...
Aurora Committee Allows Proposed Hollywood Casino Relocation to Go Up for Full Vote
A proposal to relocate Hollywood Casino’s Aurora location passed through a key committee vote on Tuesday, and will be evaluated by the full city council next week, officials said. According to a press release, the Committee of the Whole did not raise any objections to PENN Entertainment’s proposal to...
wcsjnews.com
Tractor Supply Company Could Be Coming to Channahon
The Channahon Village Board on Monday heard that a Tractor Supply Company could be locating in the village. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said construction could begin in the spring of 2023. Your browser does not support the audio element.
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris Upcoming Events
Morris Mayor Chris Brown noted a couple upcoming events during Monday’s City Council Meeting. Wizards are welcome at the Magic in Morris event, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Magic in Morris event schedule can be viewed, by...
wcsjnews.com
Local Officials Provide Update on Lithium Battery Fire Site
The last batteries from a building on the old paper mill property were removed by contractors hired by the US EPA last Thursday. Around 380,000 pounds of batteries and other items were being stored on the property by a business, which the city of Morris did not know about. A major fire started when several of the lithium ion batteries became wet shortly before noon on June 29th of 2021.
WSPY NEWS
Forecast for Oswego tax levy is a drop
With a general fund showing its biggest reserve in 10 years, the village of Oswego is poised to lower its tax rate for the fourth straight year. Four options were presented at the Oswego Village Board meeting Tuesday from keeping the same rate to lowering it by a half percent, one percent, or two percent.
WSPY NEWS
Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring
The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board on...
wcsjnews.com
Morris High School Making Curriculum Changes For Next School Year
Several curriculum changes will be made at Morris High School. Superintendent Craig Ortiz explains. We asked Ortiz about the costs associated with the changes. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meanwhile, Ortiz said the board approved a resolution of intent to issue $1.53 million in working cash fund...
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich PD using lateral transfer to hire officers
The Sandwich Police Department is establishing a lateral transfer police officer eligibility list which will expedite the hiring process. Current full time and part time police officers certified by Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board are needed, says its news release. A testing session is scheduled for early November.
wcsjnews.com
Village of Channahon Could Be Getting a Dairy Queen
The Village of Channahon could be getting a Dairy Queen. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said Dairy Queen will need to get a special use permit. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also had this to report.
‘Support local families in need': Residents oppose $50M plan to relocate Aurora casino
Aurora residents said they oppose a proposal to use city funds to cover some of the costs of moving the Hollywood Casino. Penn Entertainment wants to move the casino from along the Fox River to a new site near Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Avenue.
dgsd.org
For Sale! Used Equipment Sale
The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
starvedrock.media
Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility
No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
starvedrock.media
Groundbreaking Held For New Ottawa Y
The first dirt has officially been moved on the site of a future YMCA in Ottawa. Dignitaries grabbed the shovels Tuesday morning to mark the exciting moment. The over $25 million facility will go up on the former Central School track site behind the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Grant money and donations have gotten the project off to a great start financially. There is a capital campaign also underway to help pay for the new Y.
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
