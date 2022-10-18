ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

wglc.net

Mendota to apply for EPA grant for Illinois Avenue properties

MENDOTA – The city of Mendota will be holding a public hearing ahead of applying for a Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be to help remediate two properties in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue. A required public hearing will be November 7th at city hall ahead of the November 22nd deadline. Grants are considered Brownfield if they are going to be used to help develop property after cleanup of potentially hazardous substances or pollutants.
MENDOTA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Animal Control Fees Approved By Grundy Co. Board Members

The Grundy County Board last week approved the Animal Control contract fee schedule. Animal Control Director Melissa Lewis said nine municipalities are part of the fee schedule. The city of Morris will be paying $18,700, village of Minooka around $6,600 and Diamond $2,700.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego

Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
OSWEGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Village of Seneca Water Boil Order

The Village of Seneca has issued a boil order for residents impacted by the water main break that occurred on Wednesday morning. The areas impacted are Commerce Street, East Union Street, East Lincoln Street, Richard Street, Clark Street, Davis Street and Seneca Place. The boil order will be in effect...
SENECA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Tractor Supply Company Could Be Coming to Channahon

The Channahon Village Board on Monday heard that a Tractor Supply Company could be locating in the village. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said construction could begin in the spring of 2023. Your browser does not support the audio element.
CHANNAHON, IL
wcsjnews.com

City of Morris Upcoming Events

Morris Mayor Chris Brown noted a couple upcoming events during Monday’s City Council Meeting. Wizards are welcome at the Magic in Morris event, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Magic in Morris event schedule can be viewed, by...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Local Officials Provide Update on Lithium Battery Fire Site

The last batteries from a building on the old paper mill property were removed by contractors hired by the US EPA last Thursday. Around 380,000 pounds of batteries and other items were being stored on the property by a business, which the city of Morris did not know about. A major fire started when several of the lithium ion batteries became wet shortly before noon on June 29th of 2021.
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Forecast for Oswego tax levy is a drop

With a general fund showing its biggest reserve in 10 years, the village of Oswego is poised to lower its tax rate for the fourth straight year. Four options were presented at the Oswego Village Board meeting Tuesday from keeping the same rate to lowering it by a half percent, one percent, or two percent.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring

The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board on...
YORKVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris High School Making Curriculum Changes For Next School Year

Several curriculum changes will be made at Morris High School. Superintendent Craig Ortiz explains. We asked Ortiz about the costs associated with the changes. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meanwhile, Ortiz said the board approved a resolution of intent to issue $1.53 million in working cash fund...
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich PD using lateral transfer to hire officers

The Sandwich Police Department is establishing a lateral transfer police officer eligibility list which will expedite the hiring process. Current full time and part time police officers certified by Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board are needed, says its news release. A testing session is scheduled for early November.
wcsjnews.com

Village of Channahon Could Be Getting a Dairy Queen

The Village of Channahon could be getting a Dairy Queen. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said Dairy Queen will need to get a special use permit. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also had this to report.
CHANNAHON, IL
dgsd.org

For Sale! Used Equipment Sale

The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
starvedrock.media

Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility

No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Groundbreaking Held For New Ottawa Y

The first dirt has officially been moved on the site of a future YMCA in Ottawa. Dignitaries grabbed the shovels Tuesday morning to mark the exciting moment. The over $25 million facility will go up on the former Central School track site behind the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Grant money and donations have gotten the project off to a great start financially. There is a capital campaign also underway to help pay for the new Y.
OTTAWA, IL
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL

