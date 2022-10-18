ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood attendance rebounds from pandemic lows

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After coronavirus pandemic related-restrictions closed theme parks across the state in 2020, high pent-up demand and marketing to locals brought visitors back to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm during a rebound year. The Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM released their annual themed index...
Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
False active shooter threats reported at multiple Wisconsin schools

MILWAUKEE — A string of false active shooter reports at various Wisconsin schools occurred Thursday. Several school districts received similar threats throughout the morning. Local police departments have since confirmed the threats were false. Active shooter threats at the following schools have been deemed untrue, according to local officials:
