Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
iheart.com
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Down In Middle Tennessee
Brentwood Police officers responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road between Jones Parkway and Edmondson Pike Tuesday morning, per FOX 17. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-32 craft at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the pilot has not been released.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Tennessee
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wbtw.com
Woman in Tennessee convicted of killing newborn twins granted new trial
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After serving almost a decade of a life sentence, a Sumner County Judge has granted a new trial for the woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. According to testimony at trial, Lindsey Lowe hid her pregnancy and killed her newborn twins hours after...
wbtw.com
‘It’s just unfair’: Tennessee family struggles to pay for funeral after man shot, killed outside of apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed by one person has highlighted the need for financial help after the sudden loss of a loved one. The family of Terry Farmer, 24, has had to lean on each other as they continue to...
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Child dies after exposure to E. coli at summer camp on Tennessee farm
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says an outbreak of E. coli that lead to the death of a child has been traced back to a farm in Middle Tennessee. On June 22, TDH learned a child was hospitalized in Florida with E. coli....
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WTVCFOX
Mom, daughter dog duo in Maury County looking for forever home
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are up for adoption in Middle Tennessee. Dana Cowden, a volunteer at Maury County Animal Services, says Lucy and Reba came to the shelter from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday AM
Much colder air will be moving in overnight into Monday morning, dropping temps to the mid-40s in a blustery northwest wind as you head out to work or school.
wgnsradio.com
Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
98online.com
Chaos erupts at Tennessee Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles
(From Charlotte Observer) Two Walmart customers ended up arrested after they resorted to tossing wine bottles and throwing Halloween cookies at store staff and police, according to Tennessee police. Investigators said the chaos erupted when Walmart employees tried questioning the women about shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise on Monday, Oct. 10, the Murfreesboro Police Department police said in a news release. Murfreesboro is about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.
WTVCFOX
TBI agent sets up Halloween display with nod to Vols win over Bama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It seems Vols fans across the state have no intentions of forgetting their win over Alabama anytime soon—and that includes agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Tennessee a 52-49 victory over...
rewind943.com
Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!
Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
wpln.org
Industrial farms are reaping federal ‘conservation’ funding, but Tennessee’s small farmers are left out
Kristina Villa runs a small farm, called Villa Acres, east of Nashville. Neat lines of sweet potatoes alternate with arugula and cucumbers, bordered by tall grasses, wildflowers and trees humming with bird calls. It boasts 50 different fruits and vegetables throughout the year. As the season shifts, Villa rotates her...
wjle.com
Early Voting Begins Wednesday (View Sample Ballot Here)
Early voting begins Wednesday, October 19 and runs through November 3 for the State and Federal November 8 elections. Early voting will be at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Smithville and for one day at the Fairgrounds in Alexandria. Times for early voting are as follows: Mondays 1 p.m. to...
Comments / 0