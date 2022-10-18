ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fed up of jet tracking Twitter accounts, the worlds second richest person Bernard Arnault sold his private jet and will now rent planes so no one can track his whereabouts.

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
