Fed up of jet tracking Twitter accounts, the worlds second richest person Bernard Arnault sold his private jet and will now rent planes so no one can track his whereabouts.

The world's 2nd-richest man, Louis Vuitton's CEO, sold his private jet after people started tracking it on Twitter: 'No one can see where I go'
In an interview with Radio Classique, the billionaire Bernard Arnault said he'd started renting private planes instead.
Fighter Jets Escort Singapore Airlines Flight From San Francisco 'Till It Landed Safely' After Hoax Bomb Threat
A Singapore Airlines flight was escorted by fighter jets after a passenger made a false claim of a bomb in his carry-on bag and assaulted the crew. What Happened: On Wednesday, a 37-year-old passenger on Singapore Airlines Flight 33 from San Francisco was arrested under anti-terrorism laws for making false bomb threats and suspected consumption of controlled drugs, according to the city-state’s Police Force, Bloomberg reported.
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
thebrag.com
500,000 free plane tickets to Hong Kong will be up for grabs in 2023
If you’ve always wanted to see the bright lights of Hong Kong, 2023 could be the best year thanks to a weird COVID-related scheme. Back in 2020, the Hong Kong Tourism Board bought 500,000 plane tickets from airlines like Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines as part of a government-supported package to help boost the aviation sector post-COVID (as per Time Out).
htrends.com
September U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Total $7.3 Billion
Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing ARC-accredited travel agency air ticket sales totaling $7.3 billion in September 2022, a 129% year-over-year increase.*. Month over month, September 2022 results showed:. Total sales increased 1%. Total passenger trips decreased 2%. U.S. domestic trips decreased 2%. International trips decreased 2%. “Travel...
