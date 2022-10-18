Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
mailplus.co.uk
Pension funds call for longer bailout
PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Stocks look ready to rally in early 2023 with fund managers holding more cash than at any point in the last 21 years, BofA says
Investors are holding the most cash since April 2001, according to BofA's global fund manager survey. The October survey "screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, and crucially start of policy capitulation." A "big low, big rally" looks set for the first half of 2023 when Fed rate cuts become consensus, BofA...
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
kitco.com
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
Goldman Sachs Boss Predicts Recession, Warns Risk-Based Businesses: 'Time To Be Cautious'
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS CEO David Solomon is the latest high-profile executive to issue a dour economic forecast. Most experts agree that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation — rising prices as a result of geopolitical events such as the war in Ukraine — and other challenges will likely push the U.S. into a recession.
UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A quartet of British fund managers said assets under management (AUM) dropped by $9.8 billion in aggregate in the three months to end-September, after a sharp sell-off in UK stocks and bonds in recent weeks compounded longer-held worries about a global slowdown.
JPMorgan Chase Taps Ex-Celsius Exec To Lead Crypto - What's Dimon's Stance On Bitcoin, Ethereum Now?
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is deepening its crypto talent bench with a former Celsius Network CEL/USD employee. The New York-based firm hired Aaron Iovine as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. According to Iovine's LinkedIn profile, he was with Celsius from February until September (it went bankrupt in July).
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow...
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 20
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
makeuseof.com
Can You Trust Free Crypto Exchanges?
If you're a crypto trader, you'll likely know how frustrating transaction fees can be. Conducting sales, purchases, swaps, and many other functions on a crypto exchange often comes with a fee, with different platforms charging different rates. But there are now crypto exchanges that claim to charge zero trading fees. So, how is this possible? Can you really trust a free crypto exchange, or should you steer clear?
Comments / 0