mailplus.co.uk

Pension funds call for longer bailout

PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
kitco.com

Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Reuters

UK fund managers suffer asset declines on shaky markets

Oct 19 (Reuters) - A quartet of British fund managers said assets under management (AUM) dropped by $9.8 billion in aggregate in the three months to end-September, after a sharp sell-off in UK stocks and bonds in recent weeks compounded longer-held worries about a global slowdown.
Los Angeles Times

Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings

Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow...
u.today

SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 20

makeuseof.com

Can You Trust Free Crypto Exchanges?

If you're a crypto trader, you'll likely know how frustrating transaction fees can be. Conducting sales, purchases, swaps, and many other functions on a crypto exchange often comes with a fee, with different platforms charging different rates. But there are now crypto exchanges that claim to charge zero trading fees. So, how is this possible? Can you really trust a free crypto exchange, or should you steer clear?

