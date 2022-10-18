Read full article on original website
BG author of children’s, Christian books at Novel Blends
A Bowling Green author will sign copies of her children and Christian novels on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St. Bettie Boswell is a long-time resident of Bowling Green and taught elementary music for Sylvania Schools before retiring. She started writing for publication about six years ago.
Library honors veterans with music, readings
The Wood County District Public Library will be observing Veterans Day with a program of musical selections and readings meant to honor all those who serve. The events will be held Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium, 251 N. Main St. This program will feature Heather McEwen Goldman,...
Haunted history with the Black Swamp Medicine Girls at Way library
PERRYSBURG — The Black Swamp Medicine Girls, Jeanne Caryer and Susan Wiesehan, will regale attendees with haunted tales of history at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., on Thursday at 7 p.m. During their presentation, they will explore the history of lobotomies, insane asylums and other horrors of...
VIDEO: BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for Urban Creek Boutique
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Fall into Rotary Park in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The Rotary Club of Perrysburg invites everyone to a Fall into Rotary Park event on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will be held at Perrysburg Rotary Community Park, 26350 Fort Meigs Road. Fall into Rotary Park will feature...
See the foliage, take a spooky hike with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Native Nursery Night is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Get started volunteering at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
Local briefs
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
Debra Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
Be sad, mourn death — then go on
During the past month there have been three deaths which have touched our family. A friend of mine, who was my age, passed away. A coworker of my son passed away unexpectedly. And a friend of my daughter’s also passed away unexpectedly. Each of these were tragic, especially to the family members.
Elmwood adds academic booster club
BLOOMDALE – A new academic boost club is being introduced at Elmwood High School. Community member Pam Frankforther said at the Oct. 20 board of education meeting that the high school does a lot of small things to recognize its top academic students. “But I think we can do...
Mary Jane Miller
Mary Jane Miller died at Wood County Hospital On October 17, 2022. Her son Michael was at her side. Mary Jane was born in La Rue, Ohio on March 22, 1932. Her parents were Clayton and Edna (nee Crumlick) Barden. She is survived by her sister Roxie, brother Ken, sons Michael and Gary and daughter in law Tina. Also granddaughters Christina, Mary, Jennifer and six great grandchildren.
Wood County Prevention Coalition selected for Blue Ribbon Distinction
The Wood County Prevention Coalition has received distinction as a Blue Ribbon Coalition. The process started in July, when the Wood County Prevention Coalition applied for Phase I of CADCA’s 2022 Got Outcomes! Awards. In Phase I, CADCA reviewed and scored applications along with various required submitted products (to...
Mayor praises help of BG school district during fire
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Bowling Green City Schools staff after a fire broke out at an apartment building recently. Aspacher spoke during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. He said the fire occurred several weeks ago, and while the Bowling Green Fire Division...
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
Hardamon named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University outside linebacker Demetrius Hardamon was named the Mid-American Conference East Defensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday. It is the first career weekly accolade for Hardamon. Hardamon (senior, Beavercreek, Ohio) helped lead a team defensive effort in a win over Miami (OH). He...
Business, Briefing & Brew with Supplemental Staffing
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business, Briefing & Brew on Nov. 9 from 8-9 a.m. at Supplemental Staffing, 1616 E. Wooster St. Suite 7. Chamber investors are invited to join this networking event. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn about the array of services they offer, enjoy some refreshments and network. Everyone will have the opportunity to share something about their business so do not forget to bring business cards.
Perrysburg runners dominate NLL meet
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team took seven of the top eight spots to win the Northern Lakes League meet Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Club. The Perrysburg boys team finished as league runners-up and both Bowling Green teams finished third in...
BGSU’s Pantig-Nyswtrom co-medalist at Chippewa Invite
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Bowling Green State University junior golfer Emily Pantig-Nysrom was co-medalist at Central Michigan’s Chippewa Invitational, held Monday and Tuesday. It was her first collegiate tournament. At the par-72, 5,897-yard Birmingham Country Club, Pantig-Nystrom shot a nine-over-par 74-79—113. “A huge congratulations to Emily Pantig-Nystrom for...
Perrysburg volleyball advances to district tourney
PERRYSBURG — Northern Lakes League co-champions Perrysburg (17-6) swept Findlay on Wednesday, 25-10, 25-16, 25-17, and will advance to next week’s Division I district tournament at Hopewell-Loudon High School in Bascom. The Yellow Jackets will take on Clay at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and the winner will face...
