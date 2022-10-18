Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Rodney "Rod" Behm
Rodney “Rod” W. Behm, age 76, of Sartell, Minnesota, formerly of Hector, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in...
willmarradio.com
Paul M. Jensen
Paul M. Jensen, 88, of Willmar, formerly of the Belgrade area, died Tuesday, October 18th at Carris Health Care Center and Therapy Suites in Willmar. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 26th at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, rural Spicer. Interment will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Tuesday, October 25th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
willmarradio.com
Eugene Halverson
Eugene Halverson, 75, of Sunburg, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.
kvsc.org
St. Augusta Fire Leaves Two People Unharmed
A House in St. Augusta just South of St. Cloud was ablaze on Tuesday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call of a house fire at the address of 1997 238th Street in the city of St. Augusta at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. 57-year-old David Miller...
willmarradio.com
Anderson, Larson give thoughts on proposed Tepetonka Golf Course
(Willmar MN-) The two candidates for Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 weighed in on the proposed destination golf course in Lake Andrew Township during last week's League of Women Voters Candidate's Forum. A group of investors want to create the Tepetonka Golf Course on 187 acres of land owned by The Thorson Family south of Lake Andrew. Commissioner Candidate Dale Anderson said while it would bring in tax revenues, he's concerned about it's proximity to the Kandiyohi County landfill and possible ground water issues...
willmarradio.com
Willmar falls at Becker to end the regular season
The Willmar Cardinals lost on the road Wednesday night at Becker with a final score of 48-7. This was the last game of the regular season. Willmar came into the game with a record of 5-2, Becker at 6-1. Becker's offense was able to move the ball throughout the first...
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
willmarradio.com
Entrepreneurial conference coming to New London next year
(New London MN-) The New London Area Chamber of Commerce has learned that the 2023 “Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities Conference” will be held in New London. The conference will be held in September of next year. The exact date has not been set, as the conference organizers are working with the Grand Stay Hotel and Event Center regarding availability. The conference brings together entrepreneurs, and business development professionals from across the state. Describing the 2022 conference in Red Wing on September 8 & 9, the University of MN Extension reports, “Entrepreneurs will help create the future of Minnesota. Together, we can create the kind of supportive networks that help entrepreneurs succeed in our communities.”
bulletin-news.com
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services
As rural birth rates decrease, a second hospital in west-central Minnesota is moving its labor and delivery operations to a local partner. According to documents submitted by the CEOs of both facilities during a required virtual hearing held by the Minnesota Department of Health on October 13, Avera Granite Falls is moving its labor and delivery services 30 miles away to Avera Marshall as of January 1, 2023.
willmarradio.com
St. Cloud man arraigned on 5 charges after arrest in Willmar Monday
(Willmar MN-) Bail has been set at $150,000 for a St. Cloud man accused of rape, drug dealing and other offenses after his arrest in Willmar Monday morning. 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon was arraigned in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on felony charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a 5th Degree Drug offense involving marijuana, as well as gross misdemeanor Obstructing the Legal Process and Bringing Drugs or Alcohol into the County Jail. He was also charged with petty misdemeanor drug sales. Sheldon's next court appearance is a Rule 8 hearing November 2nd.
knuj.net
FIRE DAMAGES HOUSE IN OLIVIA
Fire damaged a house in Olivia Friday morning. Officials say they were called to a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street where smoke was coming from the soffits and attic vents. The fire had started in a wall next to the chimney and spread into the attic. The house withstood some smoke and fire damage but the people and pets in the home were not hurt. Fire officials are reminding people who have fireplaces to have them inspected and cleaned if necessary before you start to burn wood. A cool end to the story – after the fire was out, several members of the Olivia Fire Crew attended the FFA breakfast at BOLD High School wearing their firefighting gear.
willmarradio.com
UPDATE: Two injured in crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning
(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle head-on crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning. It was reported at 6:36 a.m. on County Road 23 at 45th Street Southeast. Upon arriving, deputies found that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 35 year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west bound on County Road 23 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by 29 year old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi.
willmarradio.com
Atwater man hurt in Thursday morning rollover
(Atwater MN-) An Atwater man is hospitalized after rolling his pickup early Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says just before 2 a.m. 36-year-old Justin Denny was driving his 2001 Chevy Silverado southbound on 187th Street Northeast, just south of Atwater, when he left the road and rolled. Denny was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undisclosed injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man facing explosives charges
(St. Paul MN-) A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says on November 20th of last year, 39-year-old Brian Kohls illegally possessed they items, none of which were registered to him under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Kohls is also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
willmarradio.com
Appleton couple injured in SUV-semi crash in Fairfax
(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The state patrol says 70-year-old Harry Mccroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax. Mccroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. Mccroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities. His passenger, 65-year-old Georgia Mccroy, was taken to the Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette was not hurt.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
kvsc.org
Two-Vehicle Crash in Farming Township Leaves One Injured
A two-vehicle crash in Farming Township on Tuesday left a Richmond man with injuries around 7:30 p.m.. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Brayden Burg of Avon failed to stop at a stop sign in the intersection of County Road 41 and County Road 40, hitting 42-year-old Justin Gertken’s vehicle.
willmarradio.com
Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up
(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
