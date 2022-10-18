Read full article on original website
Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Walmart’s membership-based warehouse club, Sam’s Club (WMT) recently reached out to all its members. The letter sent lets members know that the club has almost completed a refreshed look in all of its 600 locations. It also mentions the company has been working to improve its private-label brand Member’s Mark. The company additionally has made technology improvements to enhance shoppers’ experiences.
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
