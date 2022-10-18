(CHICAGO) The Illinois Department of Public Health is now recommending parents and guardians get their children age five and older vaccinated with the new bivalent boosters and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19. This comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention made the recommendation yesterday. Officials are reminding parents that with the flu season now underway, they should also take action to protect their children from the risk of serious illness by getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The CDC says children can receive both of these vaccinations at the same time.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO