ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
ILLINOIS STATE
985theriver.com

Education funding expert slams Bailey over plans for school budget cuts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One education funding expert slammed Senator Darren Bailey over his plans to cut $10 to $15 billion of the state’s budget. “I can’t believe that someone who wants to be taken seriously as a candidate for governor could make such an outrageous claim,” Ralph Martire, the executive director of the bipartisan Center for Tax and Budget Accountability said.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief

CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/18/22)

(CHICAGO) The Illinois Department of Public Health is now recommending parents and guardians get their children age five and older vaccinated with the new bivalent boosters and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19. This comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention made the recommendation yesterday. Officials are reminding parents that with the flu season now underway, they should also take action to protect their children from the risk of serious illness by getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The CDC says children can receive both of these vaccinations at the same time.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing

That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities

(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Clay County during November. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes. Distractions can increase a...
CLAY COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy