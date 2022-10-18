Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
WAND TV
Pritzker admin. and IDPH award up to $3.7M to address 'systemic health disparities highlighted by pandemic'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the state is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across Illinois to address "systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic." The federally funded program called ARISE...
985theriver.com
Education funding expert slams Bailey over plans for school budget cuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One education funding expert slammed Senator Darren Bailey over his plans to cut $10 to $15 billion of the state’s budget. “I can’t believe that someone who wants to be taken seriously as a candidate for governor could make such an outrageous claim,” Ralph Martire, the executive director of the bipartisan Center for Tax and Budget Accountability said.
VERIFY: Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief
CHICAGO - The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/18/22)
(CHICAGO) The Illinois Department of Public Health is now recommending parents and guardians get their children age five and older vaccinated with the new bivalent boosters and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19. This comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention made the recommendation yesterday. Officials are reminding parents that with the flu season now underway, they should also take action to protect their children from the risk of serious illness by getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The CDC says children can receive both of these vaccinations at the same time.
KWQC
Illinois Voters to decide on ‘Worker’s Rights Amendment’ in November
ILLINOIS (KWQC) - When voters in Illinois take to the polls this November, in addition to voting for individual candidates, they will also decide whether or not to approve a new amendment to the state constitution. Amendment 1, or the “Right to Collective Bargaining Measure” aims to add the right...
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
NBC Chicago
A Step-By-Step Guide to Voting by Mail in Illinois For the 2022 Election
According to the Illinois Board of Elections, there are several ways to vote in Illinois: In-person on Election Day, in-person before Election Day during early voting, or voting by mail. If you are planning to vote by mail, there are key dates to pay attention to, and certain steps you'll...
starvedrock.media
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Illinois data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities
(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Clay County during November. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes. Distractions can increase a...
newschannel20.com
New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
Illinois Treasurer Returns Record Unclaimed $11 Million To Estate
This sounds like a Hollywood plot when you think about it. The old "relative that I didn't know about died and left behind millions of dollars" scenario is evidently alive and well here in the state of Illinois. The Illinois State Treasurer's unclaimed property website has handed out some big...
Did You Receive a Check in the Mail From Illinois' Comptroller? Don't Throw it Out — it's Your Tax Rebate
Did you recently receive a, perhaps, unexpected check in the mail from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza? It may be in the amount of $50, $100 or even more. You may not have known it was arriving, or filled out the form to get it. But it's real: It's your...
Pritzker updates masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities
(WEHT) - Governor JB Pritzker updated masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care centers on Monday.
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
Comments / 0