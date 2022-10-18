Gonzalo Higuain In Tears As His 366-Goal Career Ends With Defeat In MLS Cup Playoffs

A stellar career ended in tearful disappointment as Higuain bowed out of professional soccer after Inter Miami lost in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

A stellar career ended in tearful disappointment on Monday as Gonzalo Higuain bowed out of professional soccer.

Higuain's final game was a 3-0 defeat with Inter Miami at New York City in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 34-year-old played the full 90 minutes in New York before breaking down and crying after the final whistle.

Speaking at a post-match press conference , an emotional Higuain said: "I felt like what I had loved the most as a job had ended.

"It was half my life, my career, 17-and-a-half years.

"Images from my entire career came to my mind. What I lived, what I worked, what I experienced and I'm leaving very happy because I gave it all until today. That's the most important thing."

He added: "The dream is over and another life begins."

Gonzalo Higuain pictured in action for Inter Miami IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Mark Smith

Higuain scored 366 goals during a career that saw him play for River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan and Chelsea before Inter Miami.

He won three league titles in Spain and three more in Italy. Higuain also won four national cup trophies.

Higuain achieved continental glory with Chelsea by winning the UEFA Europa League in 2019.

He came close to becoming a global champion in 2014 when he was part of the Argentina side that lost 1-0 to Germany in the World Cup final.