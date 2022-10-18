Read full article on original website
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
Two facing charges in connection with vehicle theft in September
Two Saint Joseph residents face felony charges in Mercer County after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and car in September. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz and 37-year-old Ian Michael Ragsdale were each charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond has been set for either person.
Virginia Man Arrested For DWI & Drugs In Andrew County
A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning in Andrew County on charges of DWI and drug possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway APtrol, 45-year-old Warsaw, Virginia resident Jesse W. King was arrested at 8:14 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
Livingston County deputy discovers suspect hiding under pile of laundry
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri
Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark
The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.
Suspect Held at Gun Point by Victim in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO- A victim of a crime in Livingston County held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 3rd. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release today about the incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office they...
St. Joseph man charged in Sunday carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with felony robbery in a carjacking Sunday night. St. Joseph police report Bryson McCray has been charged after forcing a couple from their car at gunpoint. Police accuse McCray of approached the two with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive...
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
Hatfield Resident Charged in Vehicle Theft
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Hatfield man was charged in Harrison County with stealing a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s affidavit says officers responded to a call on Thursday that 37-year old Benjamin Johnson had taken his father’s vehicle without permission.
Men from Tennessee and Missouri indicted by grand jury in Missouri for armed assault of FBI agents
A Tennessee man and a Warsaw, Mo., man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from their threats of violence against immigrants and the federal government, as well as an armed assault of FBI agents. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jonathan S. O’Dell,...
Sheriff’s Report For Early October
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several incidents and arrests. October 13th at 3:58 p.m. a deputy made a vehicle stop as the license plates were not matching the vehicle and discovered the driver was revoked or suspended. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles Robert Smith. They also discovered methamphetamine-related items containing alleged methamphetamine. Smith was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center facility. Bond was initially set at $25,000.
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
Portion of Trenton Under Boil Advisory Today
A portion of Trenton is under a boil advisory today. Reports say Trenton Municipal Utilities issued the advisory after repairs of a water main. Residents on East 28th Street from Eighth Avenue to 4400 East 28th, Hunter Road from Lake Trenton Drive to East 28th, and Sportsman Road from East 28th to 2610 Sportsman Road are all impacted.
Livginston County Sheriff’s Office 10/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
