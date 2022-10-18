Read full article on original website
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings...
When will Apple release iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura?
Last month, Apple released iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to all users. With iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura postponed to the near future, we are almost there to see iPad and Mac’s latest software updates available to customers. Here’s when to expect both operating systems.
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Apple now sells USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter for the iPad 10
Apple just announced the new iPad 10 with more colors, a redesign, and Magic Keyboard Folio support. While the Cupertino company brought the biggest update to the iPad since its original release, there’s a catch with this new tablet as it offers support for the first-gen Apple Pencil. But how to charge it, if it has a Lightning connector? Apple has the solution.
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Apple will give iPad the foldable phone treatment, says analyst
You won't see a foldable iPhone anytime soon – but you may well see a foldable iPad
Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report
With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
Official Apple video reveals the redesigned iPad and the new iPad Pro tablets
There was no hoopla, no streamed event, and no Tim Cook as Apple officially introduced the newly redesigned tenth-generation iPad and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. Apple did release a video introducing the new slates similar in style and substance to the content that we would normally see during one of Apple's well-hyped new product announcements.
Every iPad model is reduced in this huge Prime Day Apple sale
Amazon and Walmart have discounted iPads, iPad Airs, and iPad Pros by up to $200 - perfect for students on the go.
New $249 Magic Keyboard Folio goes with iPad 10
Along with the redesigned 10th-gen iPad that Apple released Tuesday, the company rolled out the first Magic Keyboard Folio to go with the entry-level tablet. The new iPad accessory adds function keys — a first for Apple’s iPad keyboards. While the iPad 10 costs much more than previous...
Apple reportedly making an iPad dock accessory
Apple is reportedly working on a docking accessory for the iPad. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who says the device could be coming next year. According to his sources, the upcoming iPad accessory would work similarly to Google’s Pixel Tablet dock. It would turn an iPad into a smart display and a way to control your smart home devices.
YouTube drops 'experiment' reserving 4K for paying viewers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following multiple reports that YouTube was planning to charge viewers to watch 4K videos, the company has called it an experiment that has now been "turned off." As previously reported, a number of YouTube...
Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
How to customize the Home app in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
Apple Store goes down as Tim Cook teases looming iPad Pro announcement: ‘Take Note’
Apple has some announcements in store for today. The Apple Store Online has gone down, which happens ahead of new products being available to order. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also taken to Twitter to tease some sort of announcement with the tagline “Take Note.”. New iPad announcements imminent.
Adobe adds new features to almost its entire software suite
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Adobe MAX kicked off on Tuesday, and as expected, the company has announced a slew of new features and tools coming to its flagship products. While many of Adobe's products will get new features...
