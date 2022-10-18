Read full article on original website
Related
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction
The first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than 65 times its original retail price when it first came out.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
iPhone warning as Apple admits bug is freezing certain models – full list of affected devices
APPLE has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices. The tech giant revealed that there is a bug on some iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This flaw forces a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not...
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
New iPad Pro models expected to launch today, here’s what you need to know
New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.
Apple fined for not including charging adapters with iPhones
Apple Inc. was fined $19 million by a Brazilian court on Thursday because the company has opted not to sell chargers with its new iPhones. The court has ruled that the company must now include the chargers in any iPhones sold in the country.
TechSpot
iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now
In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Apple went all-out on the ruggedness aspect with the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s undeniably big, unabashedly bold, and loaded to the gills with features that extreme sports enthusiasts will appreciate. But one area where Apple didn’t experiment much is design versatility. For a starting price of an eye-watering $899, the only color you can see on the case is a matte titanium finish. But that doesn’t mean a little blingy touch-up is out of the question.
Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings...
When will Apple release iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura?
Last month, Apple released iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to all users. With iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura postponed to the near future, we are almost there to see iPad and Mac’s latest software updates available to customers. Here’s when to expect both operating systems.
Apple alert issued to millions of iPhone owners over four huge changes next week
APPLE is rolling out a huge new iPhone update to millions of users next week. The long-awaited iOS 16.1 is set to deliver some seriously handy iPhone hacks – and we've got details on the four best upgrades. Your iPhone will get the new update from October 24, so...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
notebookcheck.net
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
9to5Mac
The problem with Apple Watch faces
There are three categories of Apple Watch face requests:. Apple has added around 50 new watch faces since watchOS 1.0 in 2015, and most watch faces have added or updated customization options over the years. Apple has never allowed custom watch faces in any capacity to run on the watch.
Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro, Supercharged by the M2 Chip
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today announced the new iPad Pro® with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil® hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID®, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. New features in iPadOS® 16 — including Stage Manager™, full external display support, 1 desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad® even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005815/en/ With breakthrough performance of the M2 chip, a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, and superfast wireless connectivity, the new iPad Pro delivers a powerful and unique iPad experience that continues to be in a class of its own. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
New Apple TV 4K with A15, HDR10+, more storage debuts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced two versions of an updatedApple TV 4K with A15 processor, with varying networking and storage options. The Apple TV 4K got a slight spec bump and price change on Tuesday. The...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
Comments / 0