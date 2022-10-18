Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
Digital Trends
The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand. The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Apple Insider
Apple rumored to launch M2 iPad Pro on Tuesday
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its upcomingiPad Pro line on October 18. It is looking more likely that Apple will announce its newest entry into the iPad Pro line on Tuesday.
Apple Insider
Adobe adds new features to almost its entire software suite
Adobe MAX kicked off on Tuesday, and as expected, the company has announced a slew of new features and tools coming to its flagship products. While many of Adobe's products will get new features...
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad arrives with more speed & new colorful design
Apple's tenth-generationiPad has an overhauled design that more closely matches that of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Launched alongside the updated M2 iPad Pro, the tenth-generation iPad has undergone the biggest design change...
When will Apple release iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura?
Last month, Apple released iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to all users. With iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura postponed to the near future, we are almost there to see iPad and Mac’s latest software updates available to customers. Here’s when to expect both operating systems.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Apple Insider
DuckDuckGo's private browser for Mac enters public beta
DuckDuckGo announced that its private browsing app for theMac is entering into public beta, and it comes with plenty of privacy protections. The browser has built-in privacy protections that the company says go much...
makeuseof.com
Ubuntu 22.10 Lands With Desktop Tweaks, IoT Focus
Canonical has announced the release of Ubuntu 22.10, codenamed "Kinetic Kudu." The new release comes with some desktop and performance tweaks, as well as a focus on Internet of Things development. New Capabilities in Ubuntu 22.10. Canonical announced the release of Ubuntu 22.10 in a blog post. "This release also...
Apple Insider
What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update
For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Apple Insider
How to run Windows 95 as an app on your Mac for nostalgia
Slack developer Felix Rieseberg built an Electron app forMac that can run Windows 95. Here's how to get started. Rather than purchasing a complex virtualization environment, the nostalgic or curious can take a trip...
DuckDuckGo Takes Shot At Google's Incognito Mode As It Launches New Browser
DuckDuckGo has debuted into the desktop browsing ecosystem with a new web browser as an open beta test. What Happened: DuckDuckGo on Tuesday rolled out a new web browser with built-in protections for Mac and said that beta to make the Internet “less creepy and less cluttered.”. It subsequently...
Apple Insider
How to customize the Home app in iOS 16
Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different.
Apple Insider
How to use Safari Extensions in macOS Ventura
Make Safari more useful onmacOS Ventura and more part of your workflow by adding in extensions that give you extra features, straight from your favorite apps. An extension adds new features to Safari and...
Apple Insider
Life simulator 'The Sims 4' is now free on Mac
Almost eight years after the game launched on macOS, life simulator The Sims 4 is now free for all, as of October 18. The base game is available to all new players to download on Windows via the EA app or Origin, Mac via Origin, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.
How to use Google Maps on Pixel Watch
There's an all-new Google Maps available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch. And it couldn't be easier to use, so you can see where your next turn is right from your wrist.
Fifth One UI 5 (Android 13) beta emerges, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 now eligible for the beta
Looks like Samsung is moving per schedule with One UI 5 beta programs across regions.
Apple Insider
Early Access price drop: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 dips to $35, lowest price ever
A lifetime standalone license toMicrosoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 is discounted to $35, with AppleInsider readers gaining early access to the deal this Thursday. AppleInsider. exclusively save $214 on the standalone...
ZDNet
Microsoft starts rolling out the annual Windows 10 feature update, Windows 10 22H2
One month after starting to roll out the annual feature update for Windows 11, Microsoft is doing the same for Windows 10. On October 18, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 22H2 -- the one and only "feature update" for Windows 10 this year -- is available to those who manually download it.
