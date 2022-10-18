ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Ready to take on the world" - Svitolina shares glimpse of daughter

Elina Svitolina recently gave birth to her daughter Skaï Monfils and she now shared a glimpse of her with a sweet caption. Svitolina has been out of action for the majority of the year due to her pregnancy but she is looking forward to returning to tennis. It will be a while before she is able to and it's not expected she will play before the Australian summer as she now has a daughter to take care of.
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro

Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
Guadalajara Open: Kudermetova makes last 16, defeating Vekic

Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat wildcard Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Kudermetova, ranked No 12, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. In the previous round,...

