tennisuptodate.com
"Ready to take on the world" - Svitolina shares glimpse of daughter
Elina Svitolina recently gave birth to her daughter Skaï Monfils and she now shared a glimpse of her with a sweet caption. Svitolina has been out of action for the majority of the year due to her pregnancy but she is looking forward to returning to tennis. It will be a while before she is able to and it's not expected she will play before the Australian summer as she now has a daughter to take care of.
Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia qualified for the eight-player WTA Finals after Aryna Sabalenka lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the Guadalajara Open second round on Wednesday.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
Yardbarker
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
tennisuptodate.com
Belinda Bencic outlasts Leylah Fernandez in late-night Guadalajara marathon thriller
World No.14 Belinda Bencic was forced to dig deep on Monday night at the Guadalajara Open Akron, surviving a second set collapse to defeat Leylah Fernandez and advance to the second round. The Swiss star pulled off the 7-5 6-7(10) 6-3 victory in a battle that could have gone either...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Kudermetova makes last 16, defeating Vekic
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat wildcard Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Kudermetova, ranked No 12, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. In the previous round,...
tennismajors.com
Still wanting to play for a few more years, Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019 in Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard has seen the highs of professional tennis – a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014, the same yar she reached the semis at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and a top 5 ranking. She has also seen the lows – dropping out of the top 1000 and missing more than a year due to a shoulder surgery.
tennismajors.com
October 20, 2003: The day Justine Henin reached world No 1 for the first time
Joie Justine HENIN HARDENNE – Finale Dames US OPEN 2003 – Tennis – Flushing Meadow – joie largeur. What exactly happened on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history? Henin at the top. On this day, October 20, 2003, Justine Henin — who...
