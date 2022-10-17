ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Joey Galloway Ranks College Football's Top 6 Teams

The college football world continues to shake up the nation's top tier of title contenders. On Tuesday night, ESPN's College GameDay crew each revealed their top-six rankings around the season's midway mark. Joey Galloway, like Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, gave Ohio State his No. 1 designation. "We may not...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Guest Picker News

As it does every week, ESPN's College GameDay will have a celebrity guest picker join the desk for Saturday's show. This week's celebrity guest picker for a featured matchup between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon is Ducks basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu. "A college basketball great and @OregonWBB legend...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

High-profile college football recruiting wins paying off early in 2022

Several knock-down, drag-out recruiting battles during the 2022 cycle are paying dividends on the field for the winning programs. Halfway through the college football season, we take a look at some of those crucial wins on the recruiting trail and the impact they’re having on Saturdays this fall. Don't forget to check out 247Sports' Midseason True Freshman All-American Team, which features several of these youngsters.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

ESPN releases 2022 college football midseason All-American Team

With the college football season in full-swing, ESPN has released their midseason 2022 All-American Team. “We’ve reached the midpoint of the 2022 college football season, and some new faces — both teams and players — have navigated their way to the front of the line,” wrote Chris Low of ESPN. “Tennessee is unbeaten and ranked No. 3, the Vols’ highest in-season AP ranking since 2001. Ole Miss also is unbeaten and the No. 7 Rebels have won 11 straight regular-season games dating back to last year. TCU and UCLA cracked the AP top 10 this week. It’s the highest ranking for the Horned Frogs (No. 8) since 2017 and the highest for the Bruins (No. 9) since 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Warchant TV: Mike Norvell looks back on Clemson following Tuesday FSU Football practice

The Florida State football team will try to snap out of a three-game skid when the Seminoles return to action next Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Georgia Tech. Following Tuesday’s condensed practice, Mike Norvell discussed his satisfaction with the fight from the defense in the second half of Saturday’s 34-28 loss to Clemson and outlined the challenges of performing at a high level vs. talented teams the likes of which they’ve fallen short against amid the three-game stretch.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew reveals Playoff predictions following Week 7

The Inside College Football crew made their predictions for the College Football Playoff after Week 7. Last week caused a significant change in the top 4 teams that would qualify for the Playoff. With Alabama losing to Tennessee, the Playoff outlook took a different turn. Alabama was expected to reach the Playoff and after the loss, it will be hard for the Crimson Tide to make the postseason tournament.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff scenarios: Sorting out every contender's path to the final four

Three unlikely unbeaten teams are the story of college football season entering Week 8 as we're just two weekends away from the College Football Playoff selection committee's initial ranking. Tennessee, UCLA and TCU all started the season outside of the national rankings, but have used elite quarterback play and notable consistency to headline their respective conferences at the midway point.
ALABAMA STATE

