The Boston Bruins will try to beat the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday. The Anaheim Ducks will need a bounce back game after taking a 4-2 loss to the Devils in their previous game. The Ducks didn't have their best offensive outing in the loss. In the game, they were able to notch a goal on 2 out of the 20 shots they put on net. They also had 4 power play opportunities but didn't net one. Anaheim recorded 20 mins in the box in this contest.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO