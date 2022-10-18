Read full article on original website
Lee Roy Ellis
Lee Roy Ellis, age 87, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Lee loved his Lord and his family with all his heart. According to his loved ones, the three most important things to him were his Church, his Family, and Music. He will be remembered by all of them for his selfless nature, kind heart, and passion for travel. His grandchildren will miss the fun times together playing Wii Bowling, and his children will miss his joy of sharing his favorite music with them and the memory of him watching Judge Judy.
Jack E Himebook
Jack E Himebook, age 89, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation for Jack will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland 49424. A funeral service will occur Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grace Fellowship Church OPC, 435 West Main #30, Zeeland, MI 49464. A burial will occur at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
John Frederick TenCate
John Frederick TenCate, 85, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. John was born in Holland on November 3, 1936, to Benjamin & Jeanette TenCate. He served in the United States Army (Korean War) from 1953 – 1956. He married his wife, Marjorie Bronkhorst, in Holland on June 22, 1956, and they returned to Texas to finish his military service. After the military, they moved back to Holland where John worked as a mechanic for VandenBerg Buick before joining the Holland Post Office where he loved delivering mail to his many commercial and residential stops. An accidental fall on the ice shortened his career but he always talked about the great friends and animals on his route. John faced many challenges during his lifetime and eventually found a passion for woodworking and camping. Many friends and family have his woodworking accomplishments in their homes/yards. When not at home, John and Marge were “on the road” with their motorhome.
Grada Voetberg
Grada Voetberg, age 94, passed away on October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, and went to be with her Lord & Savior. Grada was born on January 02, 1928, to John A. and Jennie Broekhuis. Grada completed the 8th grade at Hawthorne School. She was employed at Holland Sewing Factory and Herman Miller Food Service. For over 40 years, Grada was a coordinator for Holland Christian School’s Catering Service, planning and preparing meals for company banquets and Tulip Time visitors. She was a 4-H leader and loved sewing and teaching others to sew. Grada was a member of Pine Creek CRC; currently is a member of Central Avenue CRC, and attended Pine Grove Community Church during the summer months.
New Holland Brewing Announces Annual Barrel Bash
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – New Holland Brewing has announced their fifth annual Barrel Bash party at their Holland and Grand Rapids brewpubs. Barrel Bash is an annual ten-day celebration of all things barrel-aged, highlighting New Holland’s expertise as the nation’s largest barrel-aged brewer and the 2022 Michigan’s Bourbon Distillery of the Year.
Holland Police Log October 19-20, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
