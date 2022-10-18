ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere

It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
HOUSTON, TX
Augusta Free Press

ALCS Preview: Heavyweight matchup between New York Yankees, Houston Astros

The American League Championship Series begins tonight in Houston, as the top-seeded Astros host the AL East-winning New York Yankees with a trip to the World Series on the line. Astros AL Cy Young contender Justin Verlander (18-4 in the regular season) will be making his 33rd career playoff start...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
NEW YORK STATE
dodgerblue.com

2022 ALCS: Yankees Vs. Astros Schedule, Start Times, TV Info & How To Watch

After a season that featured dominance from both division-winning teams, for the third time in the last six years, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros meet in the American League Championship Series. With both teams looking to punch their ticket to the World Series, the Astros, whose 106-56 record...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy