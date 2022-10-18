Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress has criminal past of injury to child
CYPRESS, Texas - The twins are seen on a doorbell video with a 16-year-old girl holding a pair of handcuffs. They tell the homeowners, who are away in Dallas, they need a place to be for the night. The homeowner says, no we can't do that, and the pair go to ring Saheed Olaiya's doorbell.
wbrz.com
Alleged 17-Year-Old Murderer Found West of Iowa, Victim in Trunk
Michelle Roenz, a 49-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son, Tyler, were last spotted together on the morning of Thursday, October 13 in Humble, Texas. That day, the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas put out an alert saying that they were searching for the black 2011 Mazda that was owned by the Roenz family after Michelle's husband and Tyler's dad told Harris County sheriff's deputies that they were missing.
KHOU
Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide
PASADENA, Texas — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
cw39.com
Man accused of choking wife at Clear Lake hotel in court, bail set at $250,000
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The husband of a woman found dead in Clear Lake this week has been charged in her death. Jyron Charles Lee, 26, is accused of killing his 22-year-old wife. Her identity has not been released to the public. Lee was in court on Wednesday night and...
californiaexaminer.net
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes...
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
Report: Janitor urinates in Texas woman's water bottle, transmits disease
Since then, 11 other potential victims have come forward.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Burglary of a Habitation
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Habitation. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 5:24 p.m., an unknown suspect burglarized a habitation in the 300 block of United...
cw39.com
'They went on a reign of terror': Man sentenced to life in prison after deadly crime spree in 2015
The victim's family waited seven years for justice and told attorneys they are satisfied that their loved one's killer will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Texas 5-year-old slain by mother for being ‘evil’
Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her.
Click2Houston.com
Man who went on crime spree gets life sentence without parole for deadly 2015 carjacking in Spring: DA
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder for killing a 28-year-old man during a carjacking in Spring in 2015, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “The capital murder of Michael Aldana during a carjacking was part of...
cw39.com
Man arrested after police chase with stolen U-Haul truck in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wild incident happened early Thursday morning after a man is arrested for trying to escape police in a stolen U-Haul. Police received a call around 1 a.m. Thursday morning about a man crashing a U-Haul truck into someone and shooting at them in southwest Houston.
fox26houston.com
WAFB.com
