ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Alleged 17-Year-Old Murderer Found West of Iowa, Victim in Trunk

Michelle Roenz, a 49-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son, Tyler, were last spotted together on the morning of Thursday, October 13 in Humble, Texas. That day, the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas put out an alert saying that they were searching for the black 2011 Mazda that was owned by the Roenz family after Michelle's husband and Tyler's dad told Harris County sheriff's deputies that they were missing.
HUMBLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes...
WILLIS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Burglary of a Habitation

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Habitation. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 5:24 p.m., an unknown suspect burglarized a habitation in the 300 block of United...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Nebraska police find missing Texas mom's body after car chase with her son

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TCD) – The body of missing mother was found in the trunk of a car over the weekend after police engaged in a high-speed chase with her son. Seventeen-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother Michelle were reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on Oct. 13. The two were last seen that day at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy