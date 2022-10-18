ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolls-Royce unveils its $350,000 Spectre luxury EV

The Rolls Royce of EVs is finally here. British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars (BMW.DE) finally took the wraps of its most highly anticipated vehicle, the all-electric Spectre coupe at an event at the company’s headquarters in Goodwood, England. “This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our...
2023 Rezvani Vengeance Is A Cadillac Escalade Under Its Armored Skin

Those who feel the need to survive a zombie apocalypse or nuclear meltdown in style might want to give the new 2023 Rezvani Vengeance a look. Based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade on the GM T1 platform, the 2023 Rezvani Vengeance is the ultimate military/crisis/whatever-you-need all-terrain vehicle. Completely rebodied over its Escalade host model, the Vengeance’s cabin seems to be only slightly modified over that of the Escalade, while the powertrain lineup carries over from the Escalade, including an option for the blown V8 form the Escalade-V.
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a more down-to-earth luxury electric vehicle

Mercedes has revealed its newest model, the EQE SUV, as part of its extensive electric car initiative, along with a high-performance AMG variant. Some notable features of the new versions include improved aerodynamics, a larger 90.6 kWh battery, and lightning-fast acceleration (less than six seconds to reach 62 mph in the AMG model).
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars

The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
