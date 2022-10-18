ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts

The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Week 8 football will decide who makes the playoffs and who doesn’t

UNION COUNTY, NJ — This is the weekend that puts the closure on who is in and who is out — who is in the state playoffs, and who will come up short of qualifying. The sectional playoffs commence next week and then, after those three weekends, for the first time, public school group semifinals and finals will follow.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth

Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Should N.J. schools close for religious holidays? Districts grapple with adding, eliminating days.

Clifton Superintendent Danny Robertozzi has a problem — the school year is just too long. Parents email him to complain that his district’s end date, June 23 this year, is too late for kids to still be in school. Some say it’s too hot. Others say the late end date is interfering with college-bound seniors starting summer programs or other kids starting summer activities.
CLIFTON, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Union County Meals on Wheels program operates temporarily from new location

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the Meals on Wheels program has been using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth, since the spring. When Tropical Storm Ida flooded the Meals on Wheels facility in Linden, Union County decided the best option was to use the recently closed county jail.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Here’s how many homes sold in each N.J. county this September

Home sales in New Jersey were down significantly in September 2022 compared to the same period last year, data published by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage, shows. Between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2, there were 2,138 homes sold statewide, according to Redfin. That’s a quarter fewer homes sold than in the same time period last year, when 2,869 homes were sold.
NEW JERSEY STATE
downtownny.com

A New Ferry Route Is Slated to Open for New Jersey-ites

The transportation options just keep on coming, as one more passenger-ferry route will soon begin operations to and fro Lower Manhattan. NY Waterway recently announced that their fleet will include a course along the Raritan Bay that connects South Amboy to Brookfield Place. No further details have been reported on...
MANHATTAN, NY

