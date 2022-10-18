Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
morristowngreen.com
Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts
The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
NJ needed a new ice-skating rink and it’s coming
Winter in NJ just got a little more exciting as news of a brand new ice-skating rink in Union just surfaced. The state of NJ will be giving an $8 million dollar check to Warinanco Sports Center this week, which will fund this brand-new ice-skating rink in Union County. The...
unionnewsdaily.com
Week 8 football will decide who makes the playoffs and who doesn’t
UNION COUNTY, NJ — This is the weekend that puts the closure on who is in and who is out — who is in the state playoffs, and who will come up short of qualifying. The sectional playoffs commence next week and then, after those three weekends, for the first time, public school group semifinals and finals will follow.
100-year-old WWII veteran honored with street renaming in New Jersey hometown
At 100 years young, Gladys Blount is finally getting the recognition she has earned.
Headed out to dinner? Top 4 listener picks in North Jersey
As the schedule has picked up significantly, I'm on the road nearly every afternoon and evening. Some days we'll hit as many as four events and meetings. Many are in homes, banquet halls, and restaurants. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to enjoy the great food offered by so many outstanding...
Election 2022: At least five NJ counties looking for poll workers
TRENTON – Poll workers don’t appear to be in widespread short supply this year, as has been the case in the recent past, though some counties are still looking for help with the general election approaching. Secretary of State Tahesha Way said all counties are always recruiting and...
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
ucnj.org
Union County to host Maritime Transportation, Logistics and Development Job Fair on October 20 in Elizabeth
Multiple employment and credential opportunities to be offered at event at Union College. The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Port Authority, Union College and the American Job Center, will host a job fair for Union County residents ages 18 and older on Thursday, October from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The job fair will take place at Union College of Union County on the 5th floor of the Kellogg Building, located at 40 W. Jersey Street in Elizabeth. The event is free to attend.
Should N.J. schools close for religious holidays? Districts grapple with adding, eliminating days.
Clifton Superintendent Danny Robertozzi has a problem — the school year is just too long. Parents email him to complain that his district’s end date, June 23 this year, is too late for kids to still be in school. Some say it’s too hot. Others say the late end date is interfering with college-bound seniors starting summer programs or other kids starting summer activities.
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
unionnewsdaily.com
Union County Meals on Wheels program operates temporarily from new location
UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the Meals on Wheels program has been using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth, since the spring. When Tropical Storm Ida flooded the Meals on Wheels facility in Linden, Union County decided the best option was to use the recently closed county jail.
Here’s how many homes sold in each N.J. county this September
Home sales in New Jersey were down significantly in September 2022 compared to the same period last year, data published by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage, shows. Between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2, there were 2,138 homes sold statewide, according to Redfin. That’s a quarter fewer homes sold than in the same time period last year, when 2,869 homes were sold.
downtownny.com
A New Ferry Route Is Slated to Open for New Jersey-ites
The transportation options just keep on coming, as one more passenger-ferry route will soon begin operations to and fro Lower Manhattan. NY Waterway recently announced that their fleet will include a course along the Raritan Bay that connects South Amboy to Brookfield Place. No further details have been reported on...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
