North Dakota State

US 103.3

This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals

Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
MINOT, ND
gowatertown.net

North Dakota pipeline leak spilled 714,000 gallons last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
WATFORD CITY, ND
KX News

Binge Drinking in North Dakota: How bad is it?

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Research performed by the CDC has indicated that one in six adults in the United States binge drink, and that 25% of those individuals do so weekly. The residents of North Dakota are no strangers to this idea if new studies are any indication. A new study from the prescription medication […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KFYR-TV

Potential record sunflower yields on the way in North Dakota

BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunflower producers might be looking at record yields this year. As of Monday afternoon, about a quarter of the sunflower crop in North Dakota has been harvested. Both the quality and quantity of the crop are an improvement on the average and a vast improvement on last year’s average. Director of the National Sunflower Association John Sandbakken says he’s heard reports of some yields of more than 3,000 pounds in southeast North Dakota.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
MANDAN, ND
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?

What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
MINOT, ND
KX News

North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing

N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
MERCER COUNTY, ND
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

