Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals
Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
gowatertown.net
North Dakota pipeline leak spilled 714,000 gallons last year
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
Binge Drinking in North Dakota: How bad is it?
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Research performed by the CDC has indicated that one in six adults in the United States binge drink, and that 25% of those individuals do so weekly. The residents of North Dakota are no strangers to this idea if new studies are any indication. A new study from the prescription medication […]
KFYR-TV
Potential record sunflower yields on the way in North Dakota
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunflower producers might be looking at record yields this year. As of Monday afternoon, about a quarter of the sunflower crop in North Dakota has been harvested. Both the quality and quantity of the crop are an improvement on the average and a vast improvement on last year’s average. Director of the National Sunflower Association John Sandbakken says he’s heard reports of some yields of more than 3,000 pounds in southeast North Dakota.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
What is the Miniwashitu? North Dakota’s little-known river monster
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With Halloween on the horizon, plenty of people find this as the perfect opportunity to tell scary stories. Tales of the paranormal are always at the front and center around this time of year — but why tell tales of ghosts when there could be real-life beasts of terror nearby? The […]
What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Each state has its own particular word that it struggles with
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in North Dakota data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
96.5 The Walleye
