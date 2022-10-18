Read full article on original website
Larry E. Royer
Larry E. Royer, 63, of rural Belle Center, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on December 18, 1958, the son of Eugene and Mariann (Wienken) Royer, who survive in Belle Center. He is also survived by...
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Paul Matthew Thomas
Paul Matthew Thomas, 51, of Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was born in Bellefontaine on May 13, 1971, the son of Robert Easter and Nadine Marie (Conner) Thomas, who both survive. On December 23, 2016, he married Nicole “Niki” Sorreles, and she...
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
Dayton officer named National Policeman of the Year
According to Dayton Police and Fire, Officer Thadeu Holloway was presented with the award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new dining option known for its famous burgers and housemade shakes. “We are constantly searching for ways to expand our offerings for our guests,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming. “This summer our sister property in Columbus, OH opened a Wahlburgers. Because of the positive feedback from that location we want to bring that venue to Dayton.”
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Springfield man gets hole-in-one
GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.
Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
‘Here to serve’: 2022 breaks records at Dayton Fire Department
ncidents, beating the former top year by more than 2,000.
Victim of Piqua fatal fire identified
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say. According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. […]
Open Interviews In Bellefontaine
Looking for work? Kable Staffing does open interviews daily in Bellefontaine from 8am-4:30pm! Positions listed below. Currently looking to hire for background friendly, THC friendly, Full time, and Part time positions! Give us a call or stop in for more info!. Positions:. Rail Loaders, Shuttle Drivers, Quality Inspectors, Machine Operators,...
Looking Back: The Champaign National Bank
The Champaign County Bank was established in 1851 under the free-banking law of 1851. After the U. S. Congress passed the National Bank Act in 1863, the Champaign County Bank obtained a national bank charter in 1865 becoming the Champaign National Bank of Urbana (ChNB). In 1921, ChNB moved from...
2 new restaurants to open next month in Kettering
Two new restaurants are opening next month in Kettering within one mile from each other. Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open Nov. 2 at 2831 Wilmington Pike, followed by City Barbeque, opening on Nov. 14 at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “It just seemed like a good spot for...
SPRINGFIELD THE ONLY TIGERS MOVING ON
SALINEVILLE OH- Springfield and Newton Falls got paired up in the first round of the Division 4 Columbiana district tournament. As the 7 seed, Springfield came in to the matchup the favorites on paper. The Tigers turned paper into reality as they beat Newton Falls in four sets. 25-13 25-18 25-27 25-16)
