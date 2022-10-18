Read full article on original website
NME
Watch The Cure debut another devastating new song, ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’
The Cure debuted another new song from their long-awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World‘, airing ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’ at a show in Kraków, Poland tonight (Thursday October 20). Check it out below. The icons are in the midst of a lengthy...
Stereogum
Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning
What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stereogum
Young Fathers – “I Saw”
Four years ago, Young Fathers, a Scottish trio that refuses to fit into any easy category, released their much-loved album Cocoa Sugar. This past summer, they came back with “Geronimo,” their first new song since then. Today, Young Fathers have announced plays to follow Cocoa Sugar with Heavy Heavy, their fourth album, which is set to come out early next year. The band recorded the album in their basement studio with no guests and no outside help.
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Watch kids lose their minds to Metallica, Slipknot and more at this metal-themed puppet show
Death metal puppet legends Bullicio Puppets put on metal-themed puppet shows for kids, and the results are truly the best thing ever
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Pink Floyd’s Drummer Produced a Hit Cover of The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’
Pink Floyd's drummer, Nick Mason, produced a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" that became a hit in the United Kingdom.
Stereogum
Gay Meat – “Bed Of Every”
Next week, North Carolina indie-emo standout Gay Meat (also known as Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn) will release his debut EP, Bed Of Every. In the lead-up, Kuehn has shared a couple of singles: the tongue-in-cheek “Heart Shaped Flail” and “Anne Marie.” Today, Kuehn is back with the EP’s title track — a slow-chugging electro-rock ballad that processes a dissociative episode Kuehn experienced after his mother’s death: “Do you savor sadness/ Or do you think that I am batshit?” “Bed Of Every” is sonically innovative and poignant as hell. Listen to the moving track below.
Stereogum
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)
Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.
Stereogum
Tegan And Sara – “Smoking Weed Alone”
Tegan And Sara’s new album Crybaby is out in a couple days. They’ve shared a good chunk of singles from it already — “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” “Faded Like A Feeling,” and “I Can’t Grow Up” — and today they’re back with one more advance track, “Smoking Weed Alone.”
Robert Gordon, singer who brought rockabilly revival to influential New York City punk clubs in the 1970s, is dead at 75
Robert Gordon, the rockabilly revivalist who introduced his brand of classic rock and roll to young punk music fans in the 1970s, has died at age 75. Gordon died on Tuesday, his record label Cleopatra Records revealed in a statement posted to Facebook later in the day. The musician and...
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings
Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
Stereogum
Destroyer – “Somnambulist Blues” (Feat. Sandro Perri)
Earlier this year, Dan Bejar released a new Destroyer album, Labyrinthitis. Just last week, we looked back on the 20th anniversary of his 2002 album This Night. Today, Bejar is back with a one-off track that’s being released as part of Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass singles series. “Somnambulist Blues” is a team-up with friend and sometimes collaborator Sandro Perri.
SFGate
Brent Faiyaz, Poised for R&B Grammy Nods, on the Importance of Staying Indie and Why Tarantino Is His Muse
Since its July release, “Wasteland,” Brent Faiyaz’s dark, introspective R&B album, has been one of this year’s more polarizing releases. Some have criticized the disc’s length and skits, while others have praised its honesty and cohesive narrative. In 2017, Faiyaz’s debut album, “Sonder Son,” announced a major new voice in R&B, and “Wasteland” seals that initial hype. As an independent artist, Faiyaz is one of the genre’s buzziest artists, with his album reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart despite its independent release via Lost Kids, Venice Music and Stem Disintermedia. He’s also tipped to pull in several Grammy nominations this year.
