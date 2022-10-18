ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Stereogum

Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning

What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stereogum

Young Fathers – “I Saw”

Four years ago, Young Fathers, a Scottish trio that refuses to fit into any easy category, released their much-loved album Cocoa Sugar. This past summer, they came back with “Geronimo,” their first new song since then. Today, Young Fathers have announced plays to follow Cocoa Sugar with Heavy Heavy, their fourth album, which is set to come out early next year. The band recorded the album in their basement studio with no guests and no outside help.
American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics

Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Stereogum

Gay Meat – “Bed Of Every”

Next week, North Carolina indie-emo standout Gay Meat (also known as Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn) will release his debut EP, Bed Of Every. In the lead-up, Kuehn has shared a couple of singles: the tongue-in-cheek “Heart Shaped Flail” and “Anne Marie.” Today, Kuehn is back with the EP’s title track — a slow-chugging electro-rock ballad that processes a dissociative episode Kuehn experienced after his mother’s death: “Do you savor sadness/ Or do you think that I am batshit?” “Bed Of Every” is sonically innovative and poignant as hell. Listen to the moving track below.
Stereogum

Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)

Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.
Stereogum

Tegan And Sara – “Smoking Weed Alone”

Tegan And Sara’s new album Crybaby is out in a couple days. They’ve shared a good chunk of singles from it already — “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” “Faded Like A Feeling,” and “I Can’t Grow Up” — and today they’re back with one more advance track, “Smoking Weed Alone.”
American Songwriter

Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”

Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings

Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
Stereogum

Destroyer – “Somnambulist Blues” (Feat. Sandro Perri)

Earlier this year, Dan Bejar released a new Destroyer album, Labyrinthitis. Just last week, we looked back on the 20th anniversary of his 2002 album This Night. Today, Bejar is back with a one-off track that’s being released as part of Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass singles series. “Somnambulist Blues” is a team-up with friend and sometimes collaborator Sandro Perri.
SFGate

Brent Faiyaz, Poised for R&B Grammy Nods, on the Importance of Staying Indie and Why Tarantino Is His Muse

Since its July release, “Wasteland,” Brent Faiyaz’s dark, introspective R&B album, has been one of this year’s more polarizing releases. Some have criticized the disc’s length and skits, while others have praised its honesty and cohesive narrative. In 2017, Faiyaz’s debut album, “Sonder Son,” announced a major new voice in R&B, and “Wasteland” seals that initial hype. As an independent artist, Faiyaz is one of the genre’s buzziest artists, with his album reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart despite its independent release via Lost Kids, Venice Music and Stem Disintermedia. He’s also tipped to pull in several Grammy nominations this year.

