Read full article on original website
Related
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to help provide glasses to farmers in developing countries
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $15m (£13.5m) to a social enterprise that helps provide glasses to farmers in developing countries. Scott’s donation to VisionSpring is believed to be the largest single private donation towards helping solve the problem...
Thanksgiving warning: Turkey prices are up
As the ongoing spread of the bird flu continues, the other white meat is expected to see price hikes and limited availability, with Thanksgiving turkeys expected to cost more than usual this year. According to the USDA, the price per pound of an 8 to 16-pound turkey is $1.99, up...
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
appalachianhistory.net
Bringing Back the American Chestnut
Please welcome guest author Adrian Johansen. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest, but covers a variety of topics related to sustainability, diversity and development. You can follow her on Twitter at @adrianjohanse18. Just as the Appalachian region has a rich history, so does its environment. Its rolling hills and...
Failure to renew key trade measure is hitting US manufacturers hard
As American manufacturers face mounting economic headwinds, an expired U.S. trade measure is inflicting unnecessary damage on our manufacturing sector which plays a critical role in strengthening our nation’s health and national security and historically paves the way in any economic recovery. The failure by Congress to renew a...
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
New US sanctions see semiconductor suppliers halt business with China to 'protect U.S. national security'
Vital companies such as Lam have already started pulling support staff from Chinese fabs.
CNBC
Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain
Hyundai Motor, Korea's top automaker, is investigating child labor violations in its U.S. supply chain and plans to "sever ties" with Hyundai suppliers in Alabama found to have relied on underage workers, the company's global chief operating officer Jose Munoz told Reuters on Wednesday. A Reuters investigative report in July...
International Business Times
The US Ban On Chip Sales Will Make China More Dependent On Taiwan
The recent U.S. ban on sales of advanced chips to China is expected to change the game in the world's most important industry, making Beijing more dependent on Taiwan for its semiconductor needs. That is according to Daniel B. Pickard, chair of the International Trade and National Security Practice Group...
anothermag.com
Bōsōzoku: The Rebellious Film Legacy of Japan’s Unruly Biker Gangs
Revving engines and rebellious attitudes are hallmarks of any decent motor-fetishising counter-culture. But in mid-20th-century Japan – a nation steeped in the lore of samurai warrior philosophies and renowned (at the time) for industrial and technological advancement – a subculture of biker gangs became so vividly disruptive that they were allegedly the country’s number one source of juvenile delinquency. The press dubbed them bōsōzoku (literally “running-out-of-control tribes”), and their wild legacy would inspire all kinds of vibrant visual media across the decades.
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: America's progressive trifecta threatens world democracy
“A democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself." – John Adams. America’s ultimate power in the world rests more on its democratic ideals than its economic and its military strength. Since our founding, our commitment to the rule of law, freedom of the press, and equal justice for all has been the envy of all free world nations. And what has influenced the world's opinion most about America is how its 50 states remain independent under a central government.
What do US curbs on selling microchips to China mean for the global economy?
The US has taken unprecedented steps to limit the sale of advanced computer chips to China, escalating efforts to contain Beijing’s tech and military ambitions. The moves are designed to cut off supplies of critical technology to China that may be used across sectors including advanced computing and weapons manufacture.
birdsandblooms.com
Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Vs Pileated Woodpecker: Are They Related?
Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
nationalhogfarmer.com
This Week in Agribusiness October 15, 2022
Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week and start off with a conversation with FMC’s Lisa Homer about their recent efforts around mental health in the agriculture community. Next, Max introduces the latest from the BASF Plan Smart Grow Smart series. Mike Pearson talks markets with Clayton Pope of Clayton Pope Commodities to talk about the USDA WASDE report this week that showed that soybeans were going to be down, surprising the markets. They also get into international trade and the effect of the high U.S. dollar. Finally, they turn to wheat struggles.
Comments / 1