Read full article on original website
Related
How to use the iPhone Portrait Mode to take stunning people pictures
Adjust the background bokeh blur before (and after) you’ve snapped a portrait and enjoy different lighting effects
DIY Photography
Sell your drone and use Google’s new AI to “fly” through a landscape photo
After text-to-image, text-to-video, and AI-generated video in general, is definitely the next big thing. Shortly after introducing its own text-to-video AI, Google introduced another AI-powered video tool -and it’s pretty darn awesome!. Google’s new program InfiniteNature-Zero lets you “fly into” a landscape scene, similar to what we often see...
DIY Photography
Leica has officially announced the Leica M6 reissue – their film camera launch in over 20 years
Leica has officially announced the Leica M6 reissue. It’s a relaunch of its popular M6 35mm film camera and the first new film camera that Leica has launched in over two decades. In fact, it’s been 20 years since Leica stopped making the original M6 back in 2002. It was initially launched in 1984 and Leica says they’ve handmade almost 175,000 Leica M6 cameras, serving photographers all over the world.
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
Cult of Mac
Now you can get MagSafe versions of Totallee’s minimal iPhone 14 cases
IPhone case maker Totallee launched a set of minimalist cases when the iPhone 14 series launched in September. Now it adds a MagSafe choice to the line in solid black and frosted clear colors that will work on magnetic chargers. Totallee is known for its minimalism. Its exceptionally thin and...
How to shoot and edit HDR images with your drone
Capture detail throughout high-contrast scenes as we show you how to shoot and edit HDR images with your drone.
Cult of Mac
DaVinci Resolve pro video editing app heads for iPad
Blackmagic Design confirmed Thursday that its DaVinci Resolve professional video editing application will be released for iPad before the end of 2022. It puts the third-party software developer ahead of Apple, which has yet to bring Final Cut Pro to its tablets. DaVinci Resolve makes iPad a professional video-creation tool.
Cult of Mac
You don’t have to spend a fortune to get an ultra-wide display [Setups]
Once you shell out a couple thousand bucks or more for a marvelous Mac Studio desktop machine, how do you add an ultra-wide display without running up your already-tortured credit cards?. Today’s featured dual-monitor Mac Studio setup solved the problem by going back in time. Its owner added an ultra-wide...
Adobe has a message for creatives worried about the rise of AI art
If there was one buzzword during the opening keynote of Adobe MAX 2022 this year, it was AI. The company announced a slew of new features across its entire product suite, and most of them involved the Adobe Sensei machine learning engine. But just as notable as Adobe's AI focus this year was its eagerness to acknowledge the creative community's concerns about the tech.
Eero’s ultra-fast Wi-Fi routers are $105 off for Amazon Prime subscribers
AmazonAmazon's Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi routers are blazing fast, smart home-friendly, and on sale—if you're a Prime member and act now.
Digital Trends
Snapchat+ now lets you customize when Snaps on Stories expire
Snapchat+ subscribers have a few more new features to look forward to this week, including the ability to set different expiration dates for their Snaps on Stories. On Thursday, Snapchat announced four new features for subscribers of its premium version of Snapchat. The most notable of the newly released features is known as “custom Story expiration.” This feature allows Snapchat+ subscribers to choose from a series of expiration date options for Snaps on a Story. The options range from letting Snaps expire after one hour to letting them expire after up to one week.
Mitakon releases 50mm T1 cine lens for MFT cameras at an amazing price
The Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1 Cine Lens completes a set of four T1 prime lenses sold individually or as a bundle
Cult of Mac
Enter to win a rugged Apple Watch accessory bundle [Cult of Mac giveaway]
If you want a tactical-looking Apple Watch band that doesn’t skimp on comfort, the Mifa Nylon Sports Leather Band is for you. In this week’s giveaway, you can win one — along with an Elkson Quattro Bumper Case that will protect your Apple Watch from whatever mayhem you might get into.
Cult of Mac
Momax stands are perfect perches for MacBook, iPad and iPhone
This post on unique MacBook, iPad and iPhone stands is brought to you by Momax. It can pay to place your most important devices on stands, like your MacBook, iPad and iPhone. It usually makes them easier to view and use while also creating some extra space on the desktop for other items or uses, and out of the way of spills and other workstation calamities.
Comments / 0