Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Lions Announce Big Update On First Round Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in January's National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. Despite the injury, the Lions traded up in the first round to snag the speedy receiver at 12th overall. After missing training camp and the first six weeks of the ...
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
profootballnetwork.com
The Kansas City Chiefs Are an Ideal Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly targeting a mid-November return after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, and the free agent receiver should have plenty of suitors. Rumors inside league circles have tied Beckham to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s a union that could make plenty of sense.
Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward
With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker
Insider look: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7
KP here, back again with Fantasy Football Waiver Wire content! This week we’re diving into the Waiver Wire Week 7 Edition. As always, leagues are won with post-draft acquisitions. While, you can win on drafting talent alone, the waiver wire is primarily where losses can become wins. I’d like...
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
Yardbarker
Buy, Sell, Drop, Hold Fantasy Football Week 7
Rookie Kenneth Walker III took over for an injured Rashad Penny in week five and made the best of his situation. The 2022 Doak Campbell award winner ripped off a 69-yard run and never looked back. He rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in his first start. The Seahawks usually deploy a one-back system, so expect Walker to get all of the work. You should utilize the running back in the “SELL” portion of this article to trade for Walker.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
profootballnetwork.com
Jonathan Taylor Injury Update: Will the Colts RB Play in Week 7?
We are now entering the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed his second consecutive game last week due to an ankle injury. What is the latest on Taylor’s...
lastwordonsports.com
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Prediction Week 7: Do the Saints Hold an Edge on the Road?
This week’s Thursday Night Football prediction has me examining the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals. To start, let’s go through the behaviors I am observing and analyzing with my behavior analysis-focused betting model. In Week 6, the model’s projected scores were within an average of 6.2...
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Eno Benjamin vs. the Saints? Fantasy Outlook for Cardinals Running Back
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Cardinals hosting the Saints. Eno Benjamin operated as the Cardinals’ lead back last week and looks poised to do it again. Should fantasy football managers start Benjamin on Thursday night?
NFL, Arizona host committee heading toward final stretch of Super Bowl 57 planning
This is the first of an occasional series of stories looking ahead to Super Bowl 57 in Glendale. The NFL regular season is in full swing, which means planning for Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium has entered a significant stage. ...
profootballnetwork.com
Will This Season Hurt Tom Brady’s Legacy?
Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris discuss how Tom Brady’s actions this season may result in his legacy being tarnished. Was coming back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth it?. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet on this...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Could the New York Giants and New York Jets Have a Subway Super Bowl?
Who would have thought that the New York Giants and New York Jets would be rising in their 2023 NFL Super Bowl odds as the season nears the end of its second month? The Giants and Jets are playing well enough to wonder whether a subway Super Bowl could be in order. We’re breaking down the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds in the aftermath of Week 6.
