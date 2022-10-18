Read full article on original website
Gear Up for the Season with Ski & Snowboard Prizes Worth $4,500
Prepping for ski and snowboard season? Take your shot at going all-out this year. Our friends at ReddyYeti have put together a chance to win over $4,500 in prizes from LOGE Camps, Meier Skis, Spyder Outerwear, Mission Workshop and other great brands – the right gear for hitting the slopes. The jackpot includes lodging credits, skis or snowboards of your choosing, a weatherproof backpack and plenty more essential winter sports gear.
KÜHL’s Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR Jackets Totally Reimagine Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. KÜHL’s new AKTIVATOR® series was designed to help your body maintain an optimal temperature in all conditions by storing or exhausting heat depending on what you need at any given moment.
There's Now a Bourbon-Flavored Dr Pepper, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases of the Week
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Dr Pepper is known for its unique blend of 23 different flavors, and now we can add a 24th to the mix: bourbon. The brand has unveiled a new, very limited-edition whiskey-flavored soda that draws inspiration from tailgate culture. Dubbed Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve, this new drink is non-alcoholic and artificially flavored. So, sorry to disappoint, but there’s not any actual bourbon in this can.
Taylor Stitch Has Created the Ideal Shoe for Fall
Boots are nice and all, but sometimes you can't muster up the energy to put them on...or suffer through wearing them all day long. Some are stiff; others are heavy; some just are simply overkill. It feels odd to wear summery sneakers when leaves are falling, though. So, what's left...
Need Boots to Keep You Dry On or Off-Road? Yep, Blundstone Is Still the Only Answer
It's difficult to overstate the excellence of Blundstone's entire lineup, especially the Chelsea boot style that's cemented the brand in footwear history. Each lightweight, handsome pair will go with anything and seemingly last through everything. And now, Blundstone has kicked its own reputation up a notch with the All-Terrain Thermal ($280). You're looking for the one boot you'll wear all winter long (we know you are... because we are, too), and this is it. Iconic Blundstone looks are paired with cold and wet-weather-destroying features like waterproof leather and elastic, a grippy Vibram® outsole for beefed-up traction and a Thinsulate® and leather lining designed to wick away moisture while retaining heat. Inside is a contoured and removable sheepskin EVA footbed that utilizes XRD® technology for shock absorption, while a steel shank supports the polyurethane midsole. Available in Black, Brown and Antique Brown colorways, this is everything you want in a boot (i.e., "a Blundstone") with an extra heaping helping of everything you need for winter (i.e., "a no-brainer").
Stock Up on Socks with Backcountry’s Best Sale Yet
For a limited time, bring home the American Trench Retro Classic Sock for 30 percent off – just $9. Made in the USA and available in nine colorways, the retro-pop crew sock is a great staple for every wardrobe – they're designed with universal sizing to ensure they fit most feet. Each pair is made with soft, breathable cotton and will quickly become your go-tos for every season. Slip a pair on for an instant pop of color, and/or match them to your daily uniform. After you've stocked up, be sure to shop the full sock sale and find a ton of fun, activity-approved and all-season socks for the whole family.
Leap Into Minimalism With the Best Barefoot Running Shoes
"Necessity is the mother of invention." This proverb has plenty of merit when looking at the innovations of today. Think about it: how difficult would life in today's world be without the innovations in transportation, technology and even fabrics. The proverb also has examples in the fitness realm, particularly with...
VSSL's Customizable First Aid Capsules: An Easy Add to Your Outdoor Survival Kit
I've been maintaining a list of underrated outdoor items for a few years now — entries on it include hiking socks, daypacks and first aid kits (among many other solid, dependable, not-always-flashy outdoor essentials). If you've spent much time in the outdoors you're familiar with the worth of all of these items; particularly the first aid kit, which may seem like cumbersome, additional weight until you really need it.
Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket Is Ultralight and Packable
To keep its ultra-popular insulated puffy jacket ultra-lightweight, Patagonia utilizes recycled ripstop. The durable material keeps the jacket extra windproof, and its water-repellent finish helps keep you dry. Should you get caught in a quick drizzle, don't fear: The Nano Puff’s recycled synthetic insulation is equipped to trap heat – even when wet – and maintain proper coziness, no matter what you encounter. Meanwhile, elastic-bound cuffs and a cinch-able hem allow you to tailor your fit. When it’s time to ditch a layer, Patagonia's Nano Puff stuffs right into its own pocket. If you’re looking for a comfy, stashable puffer absolutely look no further than the Nano Puff.
Hodinkee & Hamilton's New Collab Is Just One of This Week's 3 Cool New Field Watches
The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing color, which means it's that time of year: time for field watches. At least, it feels like the season for the highly wearable and military-styled timepiece that fits easily under a cuff. And several great-looking examples were recently announced in a short span of time, each with its own appeal and each the result of a compelling collaboration.
This Massive, Luxurious Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. The truth is: it actually takes less than 30 seconds to set up Poler's palatial 4-Person Tent. It's a swift and smooth process, too, thanks to the...
Fitness Is Hard — But This All-New High-Tech Rower, Already on Sale, Makes It Easier
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Let's just be honest for a second: keeping up with a fitness routine is a chore. Even if you enjoy it, it's still hard work — that is sort of the point, after all. But you can make it easier by using technology to your advantage. Or at least that's what the folks at Aviron are banking on with their brand-spanking-new high-tech home rowing machine, the Strong Series Rower — which just came out but is already discounted by $200.
The Best Adidas Ultraboost Alternatives for Boosted Style and Performance
The Adidas Ultraboost is one of those iconic sneaker silhouettes that seem to fit in anywhere. Hitting the gym? Jogging through town? Running errands? Catching a dinner date? No matter the activity, these comfy kicks are more than ready to give your step those much-appreciated notes of style and performance.
Floyd Brings Modularity & Modernity to the Bedroom with Its First Dresser
One could argue that Detroit-based furniture maker Floyd is best known for two things: attractive mid-century-modern-inspired designs, and their innovative "systems for living" approach. Well, both of those aspects of Floyd can be seen clear as day in the brand's newest release: a bedroom storage unit known simply as The Dresser.
Conquer Your Next Routine With Fox Racing's Essential Workout Shorts
After years of providing fans with durable performance bike products – Fox Racing is expanding into the training sector. Jeff McGuane, Fox Racing CEO emphasizes that, "The introduction of our training line honors athletes who are invested in elevating their personal performance and committed to being the best version of themselves." Curious to try something right away? Consider the brand's versatile, Core 7" shorts.
The New J.Crew Is Focused on Collabs. This Is the Brand's Best Yet
When Brendon Babenzien took over J.Crew, his job was to usher its menswear into the modern era — a task that required bringing back some of what made J.Crew good in the first place, while infusing it with new energy. Not the easiest job, one might say, but the Noah founder and ex-Supreme design director is more equipped than most (hence why he got the job).
One of Our Favorite Duvet Covers (Plus More Cozy Bedding) Is on Sale at The Company Store
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. With the change is seasons, you're likely starting to spend more time inside, preferably wrapped in a cozy blanket (or two). And just in time, one of the brands behind some of our favorite bedding, The Company Store, is having a sitewide sale. Use code FREINDS22 and you can get 20 percent off your purchase, and save 30 percent off when you spend over $300. It's the last few days of the sale, which ends October 23, so shop everything from warm flannel bedding to cooling pillows and more.
Blundstone's Classic Chelsea vs. the Blundstone Lug Boot: What's the Difference?
Blundstone has long been synonymous with work, farming and safety boots, with further specializations in steel toed, heavy-tread and heat-resistant designs. But they're also an excellent lifestyle brand. When it transitioned away from stitchdown and cemented soles, the company turned to boots with soles made from vulcanized rubber. In 1968,...
Prep for Holiday Travel with 30% Off Durable Luggage from Samsonite
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Whether you're gearing up for a holiday trip or a frequent traveler all year round, you know that a good piece of luggage (or two) can make or break a trip. From maneuvering through a busy airport to packing up your car, you need luggage that's durable and roomy. Luckily enough, one of the best luggage brands you can shop, Samsonite, is offering 30 percent off some of its best pieces until October 25. Shop everything from compact carry-ons to matching sets to backpacks and more.
DOXA Resissues the DOXA Army in New Stainless Steel
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Last April, DOXA unleashed its ceramic DOXA Army ‘Watches of Switzerland Edition’ model. While the release was limited to just 100 pieces, fans may have better luck securing the brand’s newest watch – the stainless steel DOXA Army.
